Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 10, 2018

AUG. 18 — Morale, Welfare and Recreation is looking for approximately 60 personnel to support the 12th Annual Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Half Marathon. The volunteer work comes in a variety of forms and on different dates. Anyone with base access may volunteer. The race is scheduled to start and finish at Earhart Track on Hickam Field, Saturday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 a.m. On Friday, Aug. 17, volunteers are needed to set up for the race from 2 to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 18, opportunities include general assignment, bicyclists, water station, road guards and a DJ. Volunteers are also needed to set up from 3 to 7 a.m., support the event from 4:30 to 9:30 a.m., and clean up from 8:30 to noon. Shift hours will be determined based on the number of volunteers. To sign up, email jose. timana@us.af.mil (please provide your rank, last and first name, unit, email and cellphone number) or call 448-4637 during normal duty hours.



NAVY BALL TICKETS ON SALE NOW

NOW — Tickets for the 2018 Navy Ball are on sale. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki. This year’s theme is “Forged by the Sea.” Costs for individual ticket prices are $80 now through Aug. 17, $90 from Aug. 18 to Sept. 14 and $100 from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12. The Navy Ball tickets are available online at http://buytickets.at/hawaiinavy-ball2018/165458.

REMINDER OF DOD POLICY ON ELECTIONS

NOW — The Department of Defense has a longstanding and well-defined policy regarding political campaigns and elections to avoid the perception of DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of any political candidate, campaign or cause. The Department encourages and actively supports its personnel in their civic obligation to vote, but makes clear members of the armed forces on active duty shall not engage in partisan political activities. To mitigate the perception of endorsement or support, no candidate for civil office is permitted to engage in campaign or election-related activities while on a DoD installation or in a DoD facility. Any activity that may be reasonably viewed as directly or indirectly associating the DoD, or any component or personnel of the department, with or in support of political campaign or election events is strictly prohibited.

MWR YOUTH SPORTS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Morale, Welfare and Recreation Youth Sports is looking for coaches to support their upcoming soccer, tennis and girl’s fast-pitch softball seasons. Registration, coach clinics, and first aid/CPR training are in progress and can be accomplished at their office adjacent to Bloch Arena. Teams generally have two practice days per week for an hour or two and one game on either Friday or Saturday. Interested parties can contact Gavin Doi, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam MWR Youth Sports and Fitness coordinator at 473-0789 or gavin.doi@navy.mil.

LANE CLOSURES FROM ARIZONA STREET (HALAWA GATE) TO RADFORD DRIVE

NOW TO AUG. 17 — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) would like to notify area residents and businesses of alternating lane closures associated with work to upgrade the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s utility infrastructure in the area. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the safety of work crews and the traveling public, please observe construction signage. What to expect during construction:

• Eastbound lanes along Kamehameha Highway will be reduced to one lane. Travel lane will be shifted toward the mountain.

• During non-working hours, the traffic configuration will provide three lanes of through traffic in the eastbound direction.

• Bus stops and routes may be modified or closed during this operation. For up-to-date bus information, call 848-5555 or visit www. TheBus.org.

For more information, call HART’s 24-Hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www. honolulutransit.org.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

AUG. 12 — The Navy Exchange and Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) have teamed up to bring monthly pet adoption events for authorized patrons at the NEX Pet Shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. HHS will have dogs and cats of varying ages. The NEX Pet Shop is located at 4888 Bougainville Drive. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

STRATEGIZING WITH STRESS

AUG. 13 — This class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Stress is a normal psychological and physical reaction to the ever-increasing demands of life. Most people experience challenges with stress at some point during the year. Over time, high levels of stress can lead to serious health problems; that is why managing your stress is so important. Learn how stress affects our personal and professional lives, how we can decrease the stress we are experiencing, and how to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques. For more information, visit https:// jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

TRANQUIL SEAS: MINDFULNESS AND SELF-CARE

AUG. 13 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Self-care is a critical element in managing stress, preventing burnout and achieving a sense of fulfillment. Evaluate ways to build self-care into your daily routine, be mindful and reach your fullest potential. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

PARENT CHILD COMMUNICATION

AUG. 14 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Having positive parent child communication is key to maintaining healthy family relationships. Improve communication skills with children of all ages. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

AUG. 14 — This class is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The application process for federal jobs can feel confusing and overwhelming. Learn to navigate the USAJobs website and understand the application process from start to finish. Learn how to build a competitive application. Topics covered include hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. For more information, visit https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

FINANCIALLY SAVVY RETIREES: LONG-TERM CARE AND VA BENEFITS

AUG. 15 — This class is scheduled from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This quarterly financial seminar provides expert advice on various subjects of interest to retirees. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

PEOPLE SKILLS FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

AUG. 15 — This class is from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Would you like to master the art of people skills and maximize the impact of your first impressions? Having strong interpersonal skills can open many avenues in work and in life. This class teaches communication, conversation and the value of soft skills in the workplace. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS FOR TEENS

AUG. 16 — This class is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Teens can learn the core elements of building healthy relationships, high self-esteem and more. For more information, visit https://jbphh.great-lifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

JBPHH HALF MARATHON

AUG. 18 — THE 13.1-mile race starts at Hickam Earhart Track. Check in is at 4:30 a.m. Event begins at 5:30 a.m. Registration fee is $35 until July 30. The fee is $45 now through Aug. 17. Registration on race day is $50. Challenge yourself at this annual event. Runners, walkers and strollers are allowed to participate. Route is flat and fast. The race is open to all military enlisted personnel and their guests (must have base access). Entry form, waiver and map are available at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center or online at greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 448-2214.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

FREE ADVANCE SCREENING (AUG. 11) — Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, James Silva (Mark Wahlberg) must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in. An advanced screening of “Mile 22” is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at 5:30 pm at the ticket booth. Active-duty military cardholders may receive up to four tickets. Military retirees, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive two tickets.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — AUG. 10

7 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)

SATURDAY — AUG. 11

2:30 p.m. • Frozen (PG) — A special sensory-friendly free showing of “Frozen,” accommodates families with children with autism and other special needs. Unique features include the theater lights being turned up a bit while the movie sound is turned down a little. For more information, call 473-2651.

7 p.m. • Mile 22 — Free advance screening

SUNDAY — AUG. 12

1:30 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (3-D) (PG)

3:40 p.m. • Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)

6:30 p.m. • Skyscraper (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 16

7 p.m. • The First Purge (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — AUG. 10

7 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)

SATURDAY — AUG. 11

3 p.m. • Studio appreciation advance screening – Free admission – rated PG. Tickets available at your local exchange food court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

6 p.m. • Skyscraper (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 12

2 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)

4 p.m. • Studio appreciation advance screening – Free admission – rated PG. Tickets available at your local exchange food court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

THURSDAY — AUG. 16

6:30 p.m. • Skyscraper (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.