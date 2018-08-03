Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 03, 2018

AUG. 4 — The Navy Exchange and the Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring monthly pet adoption events for authorized patrons at the pet shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. HHS will have dogs and cats of varying ages. Animals need your love and they will love you in return. The NEX Pet Shop is located at 4888 Bougainville Drive. For more information, call Stephanie Lau, customer relations manager at 423-3287.

NAVY BALL TICKETS ON SALE NOW

NOW — Tickets for the 2018 Navy Ball are on sale. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki. This year’s theme is “Forged from the Sea.” Costs for individual ticket prices are $80 from now through Sept 19 and $90 through Oct. 10. The Navy Ball tickets are available online at http://buytickets.at/ hawaiinavyball2018/165458.

YOUTH SPORTS COACHES NEEDED

NOW — Morale, Welfare and Recreation Youth Sports is looking for coaches to support their upcoming soccer, tennis, and girl’s fast-pitch softball seasons. Registration, coach clinics and first aid/ CPR training are in progress and can be accomplished at their office adjacent to Bloch Arena. Teams generally have two practice days per week for an hour or two and one game on either Friday or Saturday. Interested parties can contact Gavin Doi, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam MWR Youth Sports and Fitness coordinator at 473-0789 or gavin.doi@navy.mil.

OBON FESTIVAL AT BYODO-IN

AUG. 4 — The annual Obon Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. is scheduled at the Byodo-In Temple. The festival will feature Japanese customs, food, taiko drumming, dancing and more. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2M5MPuE.

WAIANAE COAST SUNSET ON BEACH

AUG. 4 AND 5 — Waianae Sunset on the Beach returns this summer for two days of family fun on Saturday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 5, from noon to 10 p.m. at Maili Beach Park. A different movie will be presented each night. The titles and start time of the movies will be announced at a later date.

CLOSURES FROM ARIZONA STREET (HALAWA GATE) TO RADFORD DRIVE

AUG. 6 TO 17 — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) would like to notify area residents and businesses of alternating lane closures associated with work to upgrade the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s utility infrastructure in the area. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the safety of work crews and the traveling public, please observe construction signage.

What to expect during construction

• Eastbound lanes along Kamehameha Highway will be reduced to one lane. Travel lane will be shifted toward the mountain.

• During non-working hours, the traffic configuration will provide three lanes of through traffic in the eastbound direction.

• Bus stops and routes may be modified or closed during this operation. For up-to-date bus information, call 848-5555 or visit www. TheBus.org.

For more information, call HART’s 24-hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www.honolulutransit.org.

PEARL HARBOR BIKE PATH TO BE CLOSED

AUG. 6 — The Pearl Harbor Bike Path will be closed for maintenance from Monday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 25 between Lehua Avenue and Waipio Point Access Road. The goal is to provide a setback for the Department of Parks and Recreation on the mauka side of the bike path and to perform maintenance on unimproved park lands, along with removing debris and abandoned vehicles. Crews will also be performing maintenance on the bike path itself. Bicyclists will be detoured onto Kamehameha Highway for the closed section of the bike path. In addition to maintenance work, enforcement of the city’s Stored Property Ordinance (SPO) will be performed during the closure by the Department of Facility Maintenance. The city’s Office of Housing will be working with service providers before SPO enforcement takes place so that affected individuals have access to social services and shelter. Upon reopening the path, the city will continue to monitor the area for SPO violations and continue to enforce park closure hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS 101

AUG. 6 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at Military Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class outlines characteristics of a healthy relationship, how self-esteem affects our choices, effective communication and conflict resolution.

The class provides the tools to build and maintain a solid foundation for a quality relationship.

SPONSOR TRAINING

AUG. 7 — This training is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Wahiawa. Helping an incoming military member and their family with the transition into their new duty station can start them off on positive footing and ease their anxiety. This class gives a sponsor all the resources necessary to be successful in their sponsorship duties. Spouses are encouraged to attend.

EFMP COFFEE TALK

AUG. 9 — This class is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn, share and connect with other Exceptional Family Member Program families!

SMOOTH MOVE

AUG. 9 — This workshop is scheduled from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Hickam. This workshop features speakers from various departments to provide a better understanding of the permanent change of station process such as: entitlements, travel regulations, shipping your vehicle, filling out necessary paperwork and more.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

AUG. 12 — The Navy Exchange and Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) are hosting monthly pet adoption events for authorized patrons at the NEX Pet Shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. HHS will have dogs and cats of varying ages.

The NEX Pet Shop is located at 4888 Bougainville Drive. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL

AUG. 17 TO 19 — Enjoy this three-day celebration at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall and Arena, highlighting the unique products of Hawaii. The Made in Hawaii Festival features nearly 400 exhibitors who showcase food products, books, gifts, apparel and jewelry, arts and crafts, produce and many more home-grown products from around the 50th state. For more information, visit http:// www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.

JBPHH HALF MARATHON

AUG. 18 — The 13.1-mile race starts at Hickam Earhart Track. Check in is at 4:30 a.m. Event begins at 5:30 a.m. Registration fee is $35 until July 30. The fee is $45 from July 31 through Aug. 17. Registration on race day is $50. Challenge yourself at this annual event. Runners, walkers and strollers are allowed to participate. Route is flat and fast. The race is open to all military enlisted personnel and their guests (must have base access). Entry form, waiver and map are available at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center or at greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 448-2214.

37TH ANNUAL GREEK FESTIVAL

AUG. 25 AND 26 — The 37th annual Greek Festival is set for Aug. 25 and 26, from noon to 9 p.m. at McCoy Pavilion, Ala Moana Beach Park. General admission is $3, children 11 and under and active-duty military is free. For more information, call 521-7220 or email info@ greekfestivalhawaii.com.

FISHER HOUSE 8K RUN, WALK OR ROLL 2018

SEPT. 8 — This free event is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to noon at Pacific Aviation Museum and open to the public. Nonmilitary ID cardholders must obtain a base pass. Bring your driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance to the Visitor’s Center at JBPHH. For more information, email anita.f.clingerman@ gmail.com, theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/FisherHouseRun/.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

ADVANCE SCREENING — of “The Meg,” rated PG-13 is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at 5:30 pm at the ticket booth. Active-duty military ID cardholders may receive up to four tickets, military retirees, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders will receive two tickets.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — AUG. 3

7 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (3-D) (PG)

SATURDAY — AUG. 4

2:30 p.m. • Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)

7 p.m. • Free advance screening: The Meg (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 5

1:30 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (3-D) (PG)

4:20 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG)

THURSDAY — AUG. 9

7 p.m. • Ant-Man and the Wasp (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — AUG. 3

7 p.m. • Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)

SATURDAY — AUG. 4

3 p.m. • Studio appreciation advance screening – Free admission.Tickets available at your local exchange food court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime. (PG-13) 6 p.m. • Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 5

2 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

4:30 p.m. • Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 9

6:30 p.m. • Bleeding Steel (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.