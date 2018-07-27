Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 27, 2018

SEEKING YOUTH SPORTS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — Morale, Welfare and Recreation Youth Sports is looking for coaches to support their upcoming soccer, tennis, and girl’s fast-pitch softball seasons. Registration, coach clinics, and first aid/CPR training are in progress and can be accomplished at their office adjacent to Bloch Arena. Teams generally have two practice days per week for an hour or two and one game on either Friday or Saturday. Interested parties can contact Gavin Doi, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam MWR Youth Sports and Fitness coordinator at 473-0789 or gavin.doi@navy.mil.

HAWAII FOODBANK SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — Volunteers are needed year-round. Volunteers will assist in the Hawaii Foodbank’s warehouse, in the community, or with special projects and events. Interested individuals must complete the volunteer application process below. Volunteers ages 8 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. Complete a volunteer application at http://www. hawaiifoodbank.org/volunteer. Submit completed applications to volunter@hawaiifoodbank.org, by fax at 954-7879 or by mail: Hawaii Foodbank Attn: Community Engagement Manager 2611 Kilihau St. Honolulu HI 96819. For more information, contact Marielle Terbio, community engagement manager at volunteer@hawaiifoodbank.org or 954-7869.

BELLOWS CLOSING FOR RIMPAC

NOW — Bellows Field Beach Park and its campgrounds will be closed to the public from today through July 30 in support of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. For more information, call the Community Relations Office at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at 257-8876.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWING AT KAHALA MALL

JULY 28 — “STRAWS” is an award-winning documentary that illuminates the problems related with straws and other single use plastic pollution that inundate our waterways and oceans. “STRAWS” will have two free screenings at Consolidated Kahala Theatres Saturday, July 28 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. as a lead-in to Kahala Mall’s annual “How to be a Steward of the Ocean” mall-wide Keiki Day event which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit kahalamallcenter.com.

ALOHA TO SUMMER CELEBRATION

JULY 28 — Authorized patrons can celebrate summer in the lower parking lot of the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, activities, food booths, giveaways, pet adoptions, obstacle course and more.

HELPING YOUR KIDS COPE WITH DIVORCED PARENTS

JULY 30 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at Military Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Divorce is stressful for the entire family. This workshop focuses on how to prepare your child for this transition, establish comfort in a new routine and more.

HART ROADWORK COMING IN AUGUST

AUGUST — Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has awarded the construction contract for Phase I of its Kamehameha Highway resurfacing project. Phase I covers the area from Acacia Road near the Pearl Highlands Center to the Hawaiian Electric power plant in Waiau. The road includes the resurfacing of Kamehameha Highway from Waiau through Pearl City and includes road widening, improvements to intersections, minor utility improvements, traffic signal work, turning loops, as well as curb and gutter work. The rough work schedule is expected to start in August and the plan is to have the final paving completed by late 2018. For more information, visit honolulutransit.org.

CAREER EXPO 2018 COMING

AUG. 1 — Career Expo 2018 is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Pre-register for free admission at http:// hawaiicareerexpo.com/. At this specific job fair, Navy Region Hawaii will be accepting resumes for the following occupations: security guards, dispatchers, fire inspectors and security assistants. Qualified applicants may receive interviews at the job fair and selected applicants may be provided on-the-spot job offers.

TIME MANAGEMENT

AUG. 1 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Effective time management can help increase productivity and reduce stress. Learn the skills to make better choices about managing your time and achieving goals. For more information, visit https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com//support/military-family-support-center.

STARS LINED UP FOR MILITARY SPOUSES

AUG. 2 — This workshop is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Military spouses travel around the world with their military partners for their careers and it can be a challenge for spouses to find employment when they are relocated every two to four years. Each path to the various government jobs requires different job search techniques and tips. Learn about writing a federal resume, maximizing your Priority Placement Program registration and more. For more information, visit https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com//support/military-family-support-center.

DEVELOPING SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

AUG. 2 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The development of a positive self-concept or healthy self-esteem is extremely important to the happiness and success of children and teenagers. This class will share the basics for helping kids and teens to improve their self-esteem. For more information, visit https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com//support/military-family-support-center.

PET ADOPTION EVENTS

AUG. 4 AND 12 — The Navy Exchange, Hawaiian Humane Society and the Oahu SPCA are bringing pet adoption events for authorized patrons to the NEX Pet Shop, located at 4888 Bougainville Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Stephanie Lau, the customer relations manager, at 423-3287.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (LilRel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving).

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — JULY 27

7 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 28

2:30 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

5:20 p.m. • Uncle Drew (PG-13)

7:30 p.m. • Tag (R)

SUNDAY — JULY 29

1:30 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (3-D) (PG)

4:20 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 2

7 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — JULY 27

7 p.m. • Uncle Drew (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 28

3 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

6 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 29

2 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

4:30 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 2

6:30 p.m. • Uncle Drew (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.