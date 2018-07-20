Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 20, 2018

PAM CHANGES HOURS OF OPERATION

NOW — The Pacific Aviation Museum is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, a one-hour change from their original hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum and its partners are closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

AHUA REEF WETLAND RESTORATION VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

NOW — Volunteers are needed for Saturday, July 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. Help restore a coastal wetland by creating habitat for native plants and birds. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash pickup. The Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, near Hickam Harbor and the Hawaii Air National Guard. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy – boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Additional items to bring include sunblock, water, hat and snacks. Navy Natural Resources will provide tools, gloves and water refills. Contact Noel Dunn at ashley.n.dunn.ctr@navy. mil or 224-249-2180.

LIMITED SATURDAY DRIVER LICENSING HOURS OFFERED

NOW — The Department of Customer Services announced that it will be continuing Saturday hours for certain driver licensing centers through Aug. 25. The department is offering the service to walk-in customers as well as those who make an appointment. The Saturday hours are part of a broader effort to provide customers additional convenience and to address the increase of license renewals this year, as well as the heavy summer demand. Here’s a list of available locations and hours for Saturday:

Driver licensing centers

Kapolei – 8 a.m. to noon

Koolau – 8 a.m. to noon (closed on July

21 for pre-scheduled maintenance)

Kapalama – 8 a.m. to noon

Wahiawa – 8 a.m. to noon

No driver testing (road or written) or commercial driver’s license services are offered on Saturday. Driver licensing centers offer driver license renewals and duplicates, and state ID services. While appointments are recommended, walk-in customers are welcome and as many as possible will be assisted. For an appointment, visit license.honolulu. gov. Customers are encouraged to have all of the required documents and a completed application form ahead of time. A document guide and forms can also be found at license.honolulu.gov.

Extras are needed for “Midway,” a period piece and major feature film. Come to Bloch Arena, 915 North Road, Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Military personnel • Military spouses and children • Fluent Japanese-speakingmales • Asian adults and children ages 6 and older • Stand-ins and photo doubles

You need a valid ID to work in the U.S. Bring a pen. No experience necessary. Must be available in September. If selected, military personnel must be in leave status in order to participate in the production.

HAWAII RED CROSS VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

NOW — Every single day, the Hawaii Red Cross helps people in emergencies. Whether it’s one displaced family, thousands of disaster victims or providing care and comfort to an ill or injured service member or veteran or support to a military family member, volunteers are necessary. The Hawaii Red Cross is always looking for people with various backgrounds, talents and skill levels.

The organization’s needs are often specific based on current events and levels of ground support, but they will try to accommodate your desire to get involved. For questions, please contact volunteerpacific@redcross.org.

For more information, visit http://www. redcross.org/local/hawaii/volunteer/ becoming-a-volunteer.

HAWAII FOODBANK SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Volunteers are needed year-round. Volunteers will assist in the Hawaii Foodbank’s warehouse, in the community, or with special projects and events. Volunteers ages 8 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. Complete a volunteer application at http://www.hawaiifoodbank.org/ volunteer. Submit completed applications to volunteer@hawaiifoodbank.org, by fax: 954-7879 or by mail: Hawaii Foodbank Attn.: Community Engagement Manager 2611 Kilihau St., Honolulu, HI 96819 For more information, contact Marielle Terbio, community engagement manager at volunteer@hawaiifoodbank.org or 954-7869.

NAVAL HEALTH CLINIC HAWAII HOURS AFFECTED

TODAY — Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) will hold its change of command ceremony today. Capt. Lynn Wheeler, NHCH commanding officer will transfer command leadership to Capt. Kimberly Zuzelski. NHCH will conduct normal operations from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., the NHCH Camp H.M. Smith and Wahiawa Clinics, which includes medical/dental services, will be closed for the remainder of the day. The NHCH Makalapa and Kaneohe Bay clinics will remain open for normal business hours for acute patient care needs. Reduced pharmacy staffing may result in longer wait times.

SPOUSES TRANSITION SEMINAR

TODAY — This class is scheduled today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Is your spouse separating or retiring? Prepare for your future after the military and reduce the unknowns at this free workshop. Information on the transition process will include Veterans Affairs benefits, relocation, career and education services, budgeting, and TRI-CARE/insurance. Register at https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com//support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

BELLOWS CLOSING FOR RIMPAC

TODAY — Bellows Field Beach Park and its campgrounds will be closed to the public from today through July 23 and July 27 to 30 in support of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises. The beach park is normally closed to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Five-day camping will continue to be available at other nearby city park campgrounds, including Waimanalo Bay Beach Park and Waimanalo Beach Park. Each of these campgrounds has 10 sites. Bellows Field Beach Park consists of 50 campsites offering three-day camping available from Friday afternoon until Monday morning. Reservation requests begin on the Friday two weeks prior to the camping dates at camping.honolulu.gov. Camping reservations for this site will resume for the weekend of Aug. 3. Bellows Field Beach Park is under the purview of the military, but is open for public access on weekends and holidays in an agreement with the City and County of Honolulu. The military reserves the right to close the park for their purposes. For more information, call the Community Relations Office at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at 257-8876.

FREEDOM FUN RUN 10K

JULY 21 — This free event is scheduled at 6:30 a.m. at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Registration starts at 6 a.m. For more information, call 448-2214 or visit greatlifehawaii.com.

MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S GLEAM

JULY 21 — Foster Botanical Garden will host its event from 4 to 9 p.m. See the Mongolian Tribesmen and their fighting knights. Children’s activities are scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Painting, botanical games, bubbles, and arts and crafts will be available. For more information, call 768-7135.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

JULY 23 — This class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This class is designed to help you better understand, channel, and control your anger. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/ support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

FREE ADVANCE SCREENING of “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.” The movie is rated PG and free to the fi rst 400 authorized patrons. The movie will start at 3 p.m. Tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth at 1:30 pm. Doors to the theater will open at 1:30 p.m. Military active-duty ID cardholders may receive up to four tickets, military retirees, family member and Department of Defense ID cardholders may receive two tickets per ID card.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — JULY 20

7 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (3-D) (PG)

SATURDAY — JULY 21

3 p.m. • ADVANCE SCREENING – “Teen Titans Go!

To the Movies” (PG)

6:20 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 22

1:30 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (3-D) (PG)

4:10 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JULY 26

7 p.m. • Superfl y (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — JULY 20

7 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

SATURDAY — JULY 21

3 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

6 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 22

1:30 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

4:30 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JULY 26

6:30 p.m. • Hereditary (PG)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.