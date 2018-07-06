Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018

JULY 8 — NEX and Hawaiian Humane Society are hosting a pet adoption event for authorized patrons July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NEX Pet Shop at 4888 Bougainville Drive. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287. Photo by Stephanie Lau

HAWAII MEALS ON WHEELS SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Hawaii Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers to make a difference in their community. Volunteers drive and deliver meals once a week, once a month, or on holidays. Volunteers can also help with other tasks such as mailings, data entry, putting together goody bags and other office-related jobs. Hawaii Meals on Wheels is dedicated to helping Oahu’s elders and individuals with disabilities preserve their independence at home. The organization provides meals and regular personal interaction with clients. Contact Brad Akamu, volunteer coordinator, at 784-2756. For more information, visit https://hmow.org/volunteer/.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

JULY 7 — The Navy Exchange and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring military families monthly pet adoption events at the NEX Pet Shop. OSPCA will have dogs and cats of varying ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX Pet Shop on 4888 Bougainville Drive. This event is open to authorized patrons only. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

MEET & GREET WITH KIM TAYLOR REECE

JULY 7 — NEX presents local fine art photographer, Kim Taylor Reece, for a “meet and greet” session at the Mall at Pearl Harbor, July 7 and Aug. 17. He will also be here to autograph his own pieces for authorized patrons. No purchase necessary. Event is for authorized patrons only.

MOILIILI SUMMER FEST

JULY 7 — Celebrate Obon season in historic Moiliili with Honolulu’s largest bon dance and modern street festival. The family friendly Moiliili Summer Fest celebrates Moiliili and the Obon season on Saturday July 7, at 1110 University Ave., the former Varsity Theatre parking lot, from 5 to 10 p.m. Coyne Street between University Avenue and Kaialiu Street will be closed for the event and will feature more than 25 popular food trucks and mobile food vendors, keiki games, cultural activities and more. For more information, visit www. moiliilisummerfest.com.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

JULY 9 — The Stress Management class is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Stress is a normal psychological and physical reaction to the ever-increasing demands of life. Most people experience challenges with stress at some point during the year. Over time, high levels of stress can lead to serious health problems; that is why managing your stress is so important. Learn how stress affects our personal and professional lives, how we can decrease the stress we are experiencing, and how to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques. Register at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com//support/ military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

TIME MANAGEMENT

JULY 9 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Acquire skills to make better choices about time management and achieve your goals. Gain the personal understanding and practical skills to implement a customized framework for successful time management. Register at https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com//support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

JULY 10 — The Acing the Interview class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Wahiawa. Preparation and determination are keys to a successful interview. This class will provide you with the tools to be able to answer different types of interview questions and prepare you for the many interview styles that are popular today. In this interactive class participants will have an opportunity to observe and take part in mock interviews. Register at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com//support/ military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

DEVELOPING SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

JULY 10 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. Did you know a parent’s behavior can influence their child’s thinking? Learn the “language of encouragement” and the importance of building self-esteem in children. Discover the power of mutual respect and how to understand the difference between praise and encouragement. Register at https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com//support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

PART TIME MONEY MAKERS

JULY 11 — The Part Time Money Makers class is scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. Discover creative ways to earn supplemental income. This course will cover legitimate, remote employment opportunities; local part-time, temporary and seasonal jobs; self-employment and government contracting; leveraging your hobby into a money maker and quick-start income opportunities and money saving apps. Learn to identify red flags for scams and determine your entrepreneurial risk tolerance and potential. Register at https:// jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com//support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

SMOOTH MOVE

JULY 12 — This class is scheduled from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Hickam. This workshop features speakers from various departments to give you a better understanding of the permanent change of station process such as: entitlements, travel regulations, shipping your vehicle, filling out necessary paperwork, clearing quarters, researching a new base and location, and financial planning. Register at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com//support/ military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

56TH ANNUAL HAWAII STATE FARM FAIR

JULY 14 AND 15 — The 56th annual Hawaii State Farm Fair, is scheduled at Kualoa Ranch on Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event, “What’s Growin’ On” is free for children and students with a valid student

ID. The cost is $5 for the general public. In addition to exhibits, produce and plants will be available at Kamehameha Schools’ country market and plant sale. There will be live animals including steer, goats, chickens, pigs and more in the 4-H Livestock Tent. There will also be entertainment, demonstrations, onstage contests, child rides, bouncers and food. Experience what a day on the farm is like, along with milking a life-sized cow (replica), a chick hatchery with live chicks and more. For more information, visit www. hawaiistatefarmfair.org.

WEST OAHU CANINE GAME DAY

JULY 14 — The Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting a free family event Saturday, July 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Coral Crater Adventure Park. This dog-friendly celebration features contests, food and activities. For more information, email events@hawaiianhumane.org or call 356-2225, visit https://www.hawaiianhumane.org/ caninegameday/.

OBON DANCE & FESTIVAL HALEIWA SHINGON MISSION

JULY 15 AND 16 — Experience the Obon Festival, brought to Hawaii by Japanese immigrants that have evolved into a social and cultural event. The festival honors ancestors that have passed on with dances and festivals across the island that are held throughout the summer. The festival is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. at Haleiwa Shingon Mission, located at 66-279A Haleiwa Rd.

BELLOWS FIELD BEACH PARK CLOSING FOR RIMPAC EXERCISE

JULY 20 — Bellows Field Beach Park and its campgrounds will be closed to the public from July 20 to 23 and July 27 to 30 in support of the 2018 Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC). The beach park is normally closed to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Five-day camping will continue to be available at other nearby city park campgrounds, including Waimanalo Bay Beach Park and Waimanalo Beach Park. Each of these campgrounds has 10 sites. Bellows Field Beach Park consists of 50 campsites offering three-day camping available from Friday afternoon until Monday morning. Reservation requests begin on the Friday two weeks prior to the camping dates at camping.honolulu.gov. Camping reservations for this site will resume for the weekend of Aug. 3. Bellows Field Beach Park is under the purview of the military, but is open for public access on weekends and holidays in an agreement with the City and County of Honolulu. For more information, call the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Community Relations Office at 257-8876.

FREEDOM FUN RUN 10K

JULY 21 — This free event is scheduled at 6:30 a.m. at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Registration starts at 6 a.m. For more information, call 448-2214 or visit greatlifehawaii.com.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Ocean’s 8

Debbie Ocean gathers an all-female crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — JULY 6

7 p.m. • Ocean’s 8 (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 7

2:30 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

5:30 p.m. • Ocean’s 8 (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 8

1:30 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (3-D) (PG-13)

4:30 p.m. • Hereditary (R)

THURSDAY — JULY 12

7 p.m. • Upgrade (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — JULY 6

7 p.m. • Adrift (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 7

3 p.m. • Free admission to a studio appreciation advance screening. Movie is rated PG-13. Tickets are available at your local exchange food court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

6 p.m. • Adrift (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 8

1:30 p.m. • Show Dogs (PG)

4 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JULY 12

6:30 p.m. • Action Point (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.