Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 29, 2018

WAIKIKI AQUARIUM SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

ONGOING — The Waikiki Aquarium aims to “inspire and promote understanding, appreciation, and conservation of Pacific marine life.” More than 300 volunteers help to make this mission a reality. Whether you are a professional or a homemaker, retired or work full-time, a teacher or a student, the aquarium needs volunteer skills and talents. For more information about volunteering, visit https://www. waikikiaquarium.org/support/volunteer/.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

ONGOING — The Honolulu Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers at its home build sites, its ReStore and office. Build site volunteers must be at least 16 years old and sign a waiver. No experience is necessary. Staff instructs volunteers for their build day. Volunteers can register at www. honoluluhabitat.org and see a list of open days and sign up. For more information, call 538-7070.

PEARL HARBOR HISTORIC SITES ANNOUNCE ‘FREE PASS DAYS’

NOW THROUGH DEC. 16 — Pearl Harbor Historic Sites will commemorate the official birthdays of each U.S. military branch by offering “free pass days” to active duty service members, retirees and their dependents. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of each respective military branch on the dates listed below. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites.

U.S. Coast Guard: Aug. 4 and 5

U.S. Air Force: Sept. 15 and 16

U.S. Navy: Oct. 13 and 14

U.S. Marine Corps: Nov. 10 and 11

U.S. National Guard: Dec. 15 and 16

For more information, visit www.PearlHarborHistoricSites.org.

MFSC HIRING EVENT

TODAY — This event is scheduled today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor, and is for service members, veterans and spouses. This event will feature a wide variety of employers from the public and private sector as well as workshops that will focus on improving competitive employment. Call 474-1999 for more information.

MAKUA ROTHMAN MEET & GREET

TODAY — The Navy Exchange will be hosting a meet and greet for authorized patrons with Makuakai Rothman from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at various NEX locations. Rothman is a big wave rider, professional surfer and musician. There is no purchase necessary. His schedule is as follows: • 9 a.m. – NEX Mall Package store / Electronics tent / Package store tent / Electronics Department (second floor) • 10 a.m. – Fleet store • 10:30 a.m. – Holomoku store • 11 a.m. – Hotel Pier

MANGO JAM 2018

TODAY — The 2018 Mango Jam Honolulu, “A Taste of Island Culture,” is a free two-day festival celebrating the mango. The festivities take place today from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds surrounding Honolulu Hale. The event includes entertainment, food, a farmers market and more. There is free parking in the city’s municipal parking lot and nearby Kalanimoku building. For more information, visit www.mangojamhonolulu.com.

50TH STATE FAIR

NOW TO JULY 1 — The 50th State Fair is currently running, with rides, games, special attractions and carnival eats. Remaining dates for the event are today, June 30 and July 1. Friday night hours are from 6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight. Sunday hours are from noon to midnight. For prices, visit ekfernandezshows.com.

MARCUS LUTTRELL MEET & GREET

JULY 1 — There will be a meet and greet with the “lone survivor,” Marcus Luttrell, at 10 a.m. at the Hickam Base Exchange. Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL, received the Navy Cross for actions during Operation Red Wings in 2005.

PACFLT BAND PERFORMANCE

JULY 3 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band is scheduled to perform at the Fort DeRussy lawn at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

SPONSOR TRAINING

JULY 3 — This class is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military Family Support Center Wahiawa. Sponsor training provides a new sponsor with information, resources, and tools needed to assist incoming personnel and families in order to ease their transition into a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend. Register at www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY

JULY 4 — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Wednesday, July 4, a federal holiday. Here are a few things to remember about the city’s holiday schedule: Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, visit www.thebus.org. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-power and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. The People’s Open Markets will not be held. All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed. The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect: Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai on July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots. Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

4TH OF JULY SPECTACULAR

JULY 4 — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will host its 4th of July Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Weyand Field on Schofield Barracks. There will be refreshments, live music, games, inflatable rides, pony rides, and more. There are scheduled performances by Anuhea, Dita Holifield’s Hillbilly House, Hypersquad, David Nail, the 25th Infantry Division Band, and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team. For more information about installation access, prohibited items and more, visit https://hawaii.armymwr. com/calendar/event/4th-july-spectacular/2311728/27906.

CAPSTONE EVENT

JULY 5 — The Capstone event is scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This is the final mandatory step in transition; measures a service member’s transition readiness from the military to civilian life. Referrals to external agencies that offer additional assistance to ensure a successful transition to civilian life provided as needed. Capstone must be completed no later than 90 days prior to separating/retiring. A prerequisite for this event is transition goal, plans and success. Call 474-1999 for more information.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

JULY 7 — The Navy Exchange and Oahu SPCA will have an adoption event for authorized patrons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX Pet Shop on 4888 Bougainville Drive. Call 423-3287.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Show Dogs

Max (voice of Ludacris), an undercover Rottweiler police dog, is working on a kidnapping case in which a baby panda was stolen. It’s believed a dog show being held in Las Vegas is being used as cover for animal smuggling. Although Max is used to working alone, he’s assigned a human partner, Frank (Will Arnett). The two disagree on almost everything, but when it’s decided Max has to pose as a show dog in order to get the inside scoop at the show, Frank has fun bathing and primping the macho dog for his disguise.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 29

7 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 30

2:30 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (3-D) (PG-13)

5:40 p.m. • Adrift (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 1

1:30 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

4:30 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

THURSDAY — JULY 5

7 p.m. • Adrift (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 29

7 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 30

3 p.m. • Show Dogs (PG)

6 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 1

1:30 p.m. • Show Dogs (PG)

4 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JULY 5

6:30 p.m. • Action Point (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.