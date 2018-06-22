Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 22, 2018

HISTORIC SITES OFFER FREE PASS DAYS

NOW THROUGH DEC. 16 — Pearl Harbor Historic Sites will commemorate the official birthdays of each U.S. military branch by offering “free pass days” to active duty service members, retirees and their dependents. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of each respective military branch on the dates listed below. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites.

U.S. Coast Guard: Aug. 4 and 5

U.S. Air Force: Sept. 15 and 16

U.S. Navy: Oct. 13 and 14

U.S. Marine Corps: Nov. 10 and 11

U.S. National Guard: Dec. 15 and 16

For more information, visit www.PearlHarborHistoricSites.org.

50TH STATE FAIR

NOW THROUGH JULY 1 — The 50th State Fair is currently running, with rides, games, special attractions and carnival eats. Remaining dates for the event are June 22 to 24, 29-30 and July 1. Friday night hours are from 6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight. Sunday hours are from noon to midnight. For prices, visit ekfernandezshows.com.

WOMEN EMPOWERED GROUP

JUNE 25 — This group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Service Center Pearl Harbor. This self-development group aims to help women harness their own voices and strengths, learn to build healthy relationships and take actions towards personal growth. This group is held in a supportive and confidential atmosphere with opportunities to meet and share with others. For more information, call 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

JUNE 25 — This class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Feeling anger is not unusual; it is a completely normal and healthy human emotion. It’s how we channel that anger and emotion that’s important. This class is designed to help you better understand, channel and control your anger. For more information, call 474-1999.

HIGH TECH PARENTING

JUNE 26 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Social media is not an anonymous world. It is very easy to get caught up in the “feeling” of anonymity behind the click of a mouse. Unfortunately, the lessons learned can lead to threatened safety, humiliation or the cost of a friendship. Help your children understand the value of safety, modesty and care while posting on the internet. For more information, call 474-1999.

ART LUNCH

JUNE 26 — Art Lunch is a free monthly art lecture series at the Hawaii State Art Museum, held on the last Tuesday of the month. Featured on June 26 is artist Fred Roster. For more information, visit http://sfca.hawaii.gov/hisam/visitor-information/.

GSA SERVMART CUSTOMER APPRECIATION

JUNE 26 — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam GSA ServMart, will host an open house June 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its location on 530 Kuntz Ave, Bldg. 1725. Food and refreshments will be provided, as well as vendor supplier booths. Contact Carmen Figueroa at carmen.figueroa@gsa.gov or 448-8937.

IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION

JUNE 27 — This session is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The Military and Family Support Center in partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services presents an Immigration Information Workshop to assist you. This class will provide step-by-step instructions and help you understand and navigate the U.S. Citizen immigration application process.

LINKEDIN: WHAT WILL THEY SEE?

JUNE 27 — This class is from noon to 1:30 p.m. at MFSC. Through LinkedIn, we will show you how to connect with like-minded professionals in your desired industry, build those connections into a strong network, and market yourself to a target audience. The class will go over how to build your professional profile and summary, how to use the job search functions, market yourself to LinkedIn recruiters, strengthen your network and more.

YOUTH SPORTS MEETING

JUNE 28 — The MWR Child Youth Sports office will be holding their quarterly meeting from 11 a.m. to noon at the Makai Recreation Center. The meeting is meant to inform parents of upcoming events and give them the opportunity to express concerns/suggestions. The Makai Recreation Center is on Hickam by the chapel and 24-hour gas station. They are also looking for parents interested in being active chair members of this board.

TWILIGHT SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

JUNE 28 — The free Twilight Summer Concert Series at Foster Botanical Garden is scheduled Thursdays through July 26 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Stroll through Foster Botanical Garden in the late afternoon and enjoy a concert from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. On June 28, there will be a performance by Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii.

July 5 Echoes “of Pink Floyd”

July 12 Sam and the Sumo Ninjaz (Bluegrass)

July 19 U.S. Air Force Hana Hou Band

July 26 Oahu Songwriter’s Group

MFSC HIRING EVENT

JUNE 29 — This event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor, and is for service members, veterans and spouses. This event will feature a wide variety of employers from the public and private sector as well as workshops that will focus on improving competitive employment. Register at www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MAKUA ROTHMAN MEET & GREET

JUNE 29 — The Navy Exchange will be hosting a meet and greet with Makuakai Rothman from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at various NEX locations. The big wave rider, professional surfer and musician will meet with authorized patrons. There is no purchase necessary. His schedule is as follows: • 9 a.m. – NEX Mall Package store / Electronics tent / Package store tent / Electronics Department (second floor) • 10 a.m. – Fleet store • 10:30 a.m. – Holomoku store • 11 a.m. – Hotel Pier

KEIKI PAINTING AT THE COVE

JULY 7 — There will be a painting party at Bellows Air Force Station from 1 to 3 p.m. Instructors will assist in the creation of a painted T-shirt to take home. Cost of $30 includes a T-shirt (if registered), painting instruction and refreshments. Sign up at the Turtle Cove Shoppe by Saturday, June 30. Based on spots available, sign up will be accepted till Friday, July 6, but participants must provide their own T-shirt/item to event. Payment is required in advance. This event is open to all Bellows AFS guests and eligible patrons – active-duty military, military retirees, reservists, National Guard, current/retired Department of Defense civilian employees with an authorized ID card, and their guests. Events and information are subject to change. No outside food or beverages are allowed. For more information, visit www.bellowsafs.com or call 864-0144.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

JULY 7 AND 8 — The Navy Exchange and Oahu SPCA are hosting a pet adoption event July 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and July 8 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NEX Pet Shop on 4888 Bougainville Drive. This event is open to authorized patrons only. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

MEET & GREET WITH KIM TAYLOR REECE

JULY 7 — NEX presents Hawaii’s foremost fine art photographer, Kim Taylor Reece for a “meet and greet” session at the Mall at Pearl Harbor, July 7 and Aug. 17. He will also be here to autograph his own pieces for authorized patrons. There is no purchase necessary.

MOILIILI SUMMER FEST

JULY 7 — The Moiliili Summer Fest, Honolulu’s largest bon dance and street festival is scheduled for Saturday July 7, at 1110 University Ave., the former Varsity Theatre parking lot, from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be food, games, cultural activities and more. For more information, visit www.moiliilisummerfest.com.

PET ADOPTION EVENT WITH HHS

JULY 8 — NEX and Hawaiian Humane Society are hosting a pet adoption event for authorized patrons July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NEX Pet Shop at 4888 Bougainville Drive. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

BARBERS POINT INVITATIONAL

JULY 12 TO 14 — The Barbers Point Invitational is scheduled July 12 to 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course, 92-2219 Franklin D. Roosevelt Ave. in Kapolei. Entry deadline is June 23. For more information, call 682-1911.

BELLOWS CLOSING FOR RIMPAC

JULY 20 — Bellows Field Beach Park and its campgrounds will be closed to the public from July 20 to 23 and July 27 to 30, in support of the Rim of the Pacific exercise. The beach park is normally closed to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Five-day camping will continue to be available at other nearby city park campgrounds, including Waimanalo Bay Beach Park and Waimanalo Beach Park. Each of these campgrounds has 10 sites. Bellows Field Beach Park consists of 50 campsites offering three-day camping available from Friday afternoon until Monday morning. Reservation requests begin on the Friday two weeks prior to the camping dates at camping. honolulu.gov. Camping reservations for this site will resume for the weekend of Aug. 3. For more information, call the Community Relations Office at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at 257-8876.

Upcoming Events – Summer

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● The Movie in the Park begins its summer series today at 7:30 p.m. at Hickam Harbor. Bring blankets, snacks and drinks. The movie will be announced at a later time. For more information, call 449-5215.

● A free golf clinic takes place June 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 682-2098/1911.

● The Eat the Street shuttle departs June 29 at 6:30 p.m. from the Hickam ITT office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and experience the biggest food truck rally on the island. Cost is $7 per person for the round trip shuttle (bring money for food purchases). For more information, call 448-2295.

● Ohana Paint Night puts colors to canvas June 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center.

An experienced instructor leads parents and their children step by step through the featured painting of the night. Cost is $35 per person, includes all are supplies and is open to ages 8 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

● A movie night featuring “Coco” is happening June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hickam Family Pool. Cool off in the water while watching this movie. Cost of this event is free and is open to all ages. For more information, call 448-2384.

● The Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs June 30 at 8:30 a.m. from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown, sampling treats along the way during this walking tour. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for children ages 3 to 11. Prices include round-trip transportation, guided tour and a Chinese-style lunch. For more information, call 448-2295.

● The Great Navy Campout happens July 3 at 4 p.m. to July 4 at 8 a.m. at Hickam Harbor. Spend the night under the stars leading up to America’s birthday. There will be showing a family-friendly movie at sunset. Reservations are accepted at the Hickam Marina office. Customers must provide their own camping gear. For more information, call 449-5215.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Solo: A Star Wars Story — During an adventure into the criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 22

7 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 23

2:30 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

5:30 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

SUNDAY — JUNE 24

1:30 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (3-D) (PG-13)

4:30 p.m. • Life of the Party (PG-13)

THURSDAY— JUNE 28

7 p.m. • Breaking In (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 22

7 p.m. • Advance Screening (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 23

2 p.m. • Advance Screening (PG-13)

5 p.m. • Show Dogs (PG)

SUNDAY — JUNE 24

1:30 p.m. • Show Dogs (PG)

4 p.m. • Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

THURSDAY— JUNE 28

6:30 p.m. • Deadp ool 2 (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.