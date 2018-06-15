Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 15, 2018

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR AHUA REEF WETLAND RESTORATION

NOW — Help restore a coastal wetland by creating a habitat for native plants and birds, June 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. and June 23 from 8 to 11 a.m. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash collection. Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy – boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Bring sunblock, water, a hat and snacks. Navy natural resources will provide tools, gloves and water. RSVP with Noel Dunn by emailing noeldunn4@gmail.com.

50TH STATE FAIR

JUNE 15 TO JULY 1 — The 50th State Fair is currently running, with rides, games, special attractions and carnival eats. Remaining dates for the event are June 15 to 17, 22 to 24, 29-30 and July 1. Friday night hours are from 6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight. Sunday hours are from noon to midnight. For prices, visit ekfernandezshows.com.

MOVIE UNDER THE STARS: THE LAST JEDI

JUNE 16 — “Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi,” rated PG-13, is scheduled to play on Turtle Cove Lawn at Bellows Air Force Station in Waimanalo Saturday, June 16 at 6 p.m. Bring beach blankets and lawn chairs. There will be food trucks, a meet and greet with the 501st Legion: Pacific Outpost & Mando Mercs 808, a lightsaber demonstration and more. Those without base access will not be permitted on Bellows AFS. Events and information are subject to change. No outside food or beverages permitted. For more information, visit www. bellowsafs.com or call 864-0144.

SITES HOST ‘FREE PASS DAYS’

JUNE 16 THROUGH DEC. 16 — The Pearl Harbor historic sites will commemorate the official birthdays of each U.S. military branch by offering “free pass days” to active duty service members, retirees and their dependents. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of each respective military branch on the dates listed below.

A valid military I.D. is required at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites.

U.S. Army: June 16 and 17

U.S. Coast Guard: Aug. 4 and 5

U.S. Air Force: Sept. 15 and 16

U.S. Navy: Oct. 13 and 14

U.S. Marine Corps: Nov. 10 and 11

U.S. National Guard: Dec. 15 and 16

For more information, visit www.PearlHarborHistoricSites.org.

STOP BULLYING

JUNE 18 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Has your child been a victim of bullying? Has your child been the bully? This workshop looks at the dynamics of bullying and ways to defend against it. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

WOMEN EMPOWERED GROUP

JUNE 18, 25 — This group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This self-development group aims to help women harness their own voices and strengths, learn to build healthy relationships, and take actions towards personal growth. For more information, call 474-1999.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

JUNE 19 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

This workshop helps people manage conflict by examining their attitudes and behaviors when faced with conflicting situations. Learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS

JUNE 20 — This class is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. New and soon-to-be parents (or those considering becoming parents) will learn about the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. The session will also include early childhood social, emotional and physical development, crying and consoling, basic care information, and what to expect in the first year. For more information, visit www.greatlife-hawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

DEALING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE

JUNE 20 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Attend the workshop and learn how to cope with various types of people who seem to create a toxic work environment. Register at www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

LGBT PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION

JUNE 21 — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam diversity committee is fostering an event honoring lesbian, gay, bisexual, & transgender (LGBT) Americans. June is LGBT Pride Month. The observance will be held June 21 at 11 a.m. at the Ka Makani Community Center, located at 1215 Owens St. A special panel will feature members of the LGBT community telling their story of overcoming adversity. For more information, contact Master Sgt. Josephine Santana at josephine. santana@us.af.mil.

SAVING AND INVESTING

JUNE 21 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This workshop will teach basic skills and techniques of managing and budgeting money; how to shop for investments and more. For more information, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

JUNE 21 — This class is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. One in three teens will experience a violent dating relationship by the time they reach adulthood. Dating is just one of the multitudes of challenges teens face and parents fear. This class will provide information to help guide teens in building positive dating relationships and keeping your teen safe. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

GSA SERVMART CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY

JUNE 26 — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam GSA ServMart, will host an open house June 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its location on 530 Kuntz Ave, Bldg. 1725. Food and refreshments will be provided. Contact Carmen Figueroa at carmen.figueroa@gsa.gov or 448-8937.

MFSC HIRING EVENT

JUNE 29 — This event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor, and is for service members, veterans and spouses. This event will feature a various employers from the public and private sector as well as workshops that will focus on improving competitive employment. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Deadpool 2

Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 15

7 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

SATURDAY — JUNE 16

2:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infi nity War (PG-13)

5:50 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

SUNDAY — JUNE 17

1:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infi nity War (PG-13)

5 p.m. • Book Club (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 21

7 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 15

7 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

SATURDAY — JUNE 16

3 p.m. • Book Club (PG-13)

6 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

SUNDAY — JUNE 17

1:30 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

4 p.m. • Deadpool 2 (R)

THURSDAY — JUNE 21

6:30 p.m. • Book Club (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.