Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 08, 2018

GATE CLOSURE CHANGES

NOW — The base consolidated its commercial search operations from two stations down to one. The station that remains open Monday through Friday is Halawa Commercial Search Station (located at the Halawa Gate) and is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The station that remains open Saturday through Sunday is Kuntz Commercial Search Station (located at the Kuntz Gate) and is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will allow Kuntz Gate to stay open all day Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for personally operated vehicles (POV) and government (GOV) vehicles. On the weekends, Kuntz Gate is operating in both capacities all day (5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for commercial searches; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for POV/ GOV traffic).

FREE ADMISSION TO CERTAIN MUSEUMS

NOW — For the ninth year, the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families is offering active duty service members free admission to various museums and attractions this summer through Labor Day. A list of participating museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. Eligible patrons are in the five U.S. military branches, reservists, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Show a valid military identification card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. For more information, visit blue-starfam.org or www.arts.gov. The following are local Blue Star museums: • Hawaii State Art Museum • Honolulu Museum of Art • Iolani Palace • Lyon Arboretum • Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum

50TH STATE FAIR

JUNE 8 TO JULY 1 — The 50th State Fair is scheduled at Aloha Stadium with rides, games, special attractions and food. Dates for the event are June 8 to 10, 15 to 17, 22 to 24, 29-30 and July 1. Friday night hours are from 6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight. Sunday hours are from noon to midnight.

BEACH CLEAN-UP

JUNE 8 — There is a beach clean-up scheduled at Baby Makapu‘u on Friday, June 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. Help remove trash and other debris from the surrounding beach and park areas. Check-in will start at 7:45 a.m. at Baby Makapu‘u (across from the Sea Life Park makai parking lot). Trash bags, gloves and other supplies will be provided. Bring a reusable water bottle and reef-safe sun protection. Light refreshments and water will also be provided. For more information, call the Waikiki Aquarium at 440-9020.

PET ADOPTION EVENT WITH HUMANE SOCIETY

JUNE 10 — The pet adoption event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Navy Exchange pet shop, located at 4888 Bougainville Dr. NEX and Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) have teamed up to bring military families monthly pet adoption events. HHS will have dogs and cats of multiple ages. This event is open to authorized patrons only. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

WOMEN EMPOWERED GROUP

JUNE 11, 18, 25 — This group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This self-development group aims to help women harness their own voices and strengths, learn to build healthy relationship, take actions towards personal growth. This group is held in a supportive and confidential atmosphere with opportunities to meet and share with others. For more information and to register, contact MFSC and ask to speak to the group facilitator.

IN-DEPENDENTS

JUNE 11 — Are you a teen (or parent of a teen) graduating from high school and going off to college or work? This class is scheduled for June 11 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

Get information on healthcare, money, employment, education and more at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military Family Support Center. For more information, call 474-1999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

JUNE 11 — This class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Stress is a normal psychological and physical reaction to the ever-increasing demands of life. Most people experience challenges with stress at some point during the year. Over time, high levels of stress can lead to serious health problems; that is why managing stress is so important. Learn how stress affects your personal and professional lives, how to decrease stress, how to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques.

BLOOD DRIVE

JUNE 12 — An Armed Services Blood Program blood drive is scheduled at the Navy Exchange from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit militaryblood.dod.mil or call 433-6148.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

JUNE 12 — This class is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at MFSC Wahiawa. Preparation and determination is the key to a successful interview. This class will provide you with the tools to be able to answer different types of interview questions and prepare you for the many interview styles that are popular today. Participants will have an opportunity to observe and take part in mock interviews.

POSITIVE PARENTING

JUNE 12 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Parenting skills are something learned; not something we are born with. This class will enhance your parenting skills and make your parenting goals attainable. Topics include: establishing positive relationships, disciplining assertively, creating realistic expectations and more.

DEPLOYMENT RESOURCE FAIR

JUNE 13 — The Deployment Resource Fair is scheduled for June 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Military & Family Support Center Hickam. Learn about resources and organizations that provide support throughout the deployment cycle. Typical agencies include: MFSC, Passport Agency, USO and more. The event is for deploying Navy and Air Force personnel, family members of deploying/deployed personnel, ombudsmen, key spouses, first sergeants, command master chiefs, command individual augmentee coordinators, and anyone involved in providing deployment support. For more information, call 474-1999 or email MFSCHawaii@navy.mil.

AWA TEMPORARILY RELOCATES

JUNE 18 — The popular Aloha Welcome Academy (AWA) will be held in Bloch Arena for three weeks starting June 18. AWA is expected to return to Club Pearl Complex, July 9. For more information, visit the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Facebook page. For more information, call 473-3612.

LGBT PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION

JUNE 21 — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam diversity committee is fostering an event honoring lesbian, gay, bisexual, & transgender (LGBT) Americans. June is LGBT Pride Month. The observance will be held June 21 at 11 a.m. at the Ka Makani Community Center, located at 1215 Owens St. A special panel will feature members of the LGBT community telling their story of overcoming adversity. The intent is to increase awareness and showcase the accomplishments of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. For more information, contact Master Sgt. Josephine Santana at josephine.santana@us.af.mil.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 8

7 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 9

2:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

6 p.m. • Overboard (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JUNE 10

4 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13) Limited tickets for eligible patrons. Tickets will be distributed at 2 p.m. at the theater ticket booth. For more information, call 473-2651.

THURSDAY — JUNE 14

7 p.m. • Breaking In (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 8

7 p.m. • Breaking In (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 9

3 p.m. • Rampage (PG-13)

5:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JUNE 10

1:30 p.m. • Rampage (PG-13)

4 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 14

6:30 p.m. • Life of the Party (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.