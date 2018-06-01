Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 01, 2018

Chief Master-at-Arms Eric Seal attends the free hiring event at Joint Base

Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 22, 2017. U.S. Navy file photo by MC3 Justin Pacheco



RAIL TRAFFIC CLOSURES

NOW — At Borchers Gate, crews will be restriping lanes and adjusting barrier at the intersection on Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this operation, a special duty officer will be in place to assist drivers making the eastbound left turn from Kamehameha Highway onto Halawa Drive. Current lane closures, and detours, will remain in place into next week. The westbound left-turn from Kamehameha Highway into Borchers Gate may be closed nightly between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to Arizona Street. For more information on traffic closures, visit http:// hartdocs.honolulu.gov/docushare/dsweb/ View/Collection-1368.

HICKAM THRIFT SHOP SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — The Hickam Thrift Shop, operated by the Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club, can use volunteers. All military identification cardholders who meet the requirements at the club website can volunteer. Visit https:// hickamosc.wildapricot.org/thriftshop for more information or to sign up.

HANAUMA BAY NATURE PRESERVE OBSERVING SUMMER HOURS

NOW — Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is now operating on its summer schedule. During this time, the nature preserve will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays when it is closed to the public. This summer schedule is effective through Labor Day weekend. Winter hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will recommence Wednesday, Sept. 5. For more information, call 395-2211 or visit www.honolulu.gov/ parks-hbay.

WAHIAWA ANNEX POOL

NOW — The pool at Wahiawa Annex is open again to all eligible patrons. For pool hours and more information, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

PAINT & SIP

WEDNESDAYS — An experienced instructor leads you step by step through the featured painting of the night, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Leave with your own completed 16-by-20-inch painting on canvas. All supplies are included. No experience necessary. Cost is $40 per person. A $20 deposit is required online to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlife-hawaii.com/activity/9b2cb199-6ab0-4354-b8 21-c4a3b8f38869.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101.

JUNE 1 — This class is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The application process for federal jobs can feel confusing and overwhelming but the benefits of civil service are worth the effort. We will help you navigate the usajobs website and understand the application process from start to finish. Federal resumes are different than private sector resumes and we will teach you how to build a competitive application. We will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. Call 474-1999 for more information.

FLIGHT ADVENTURES

JUNE 2 — In place of the annual Biggest Little Airshow in Hawaii, the Pacific Aviation Museum announced that it will host “Flight Adventures” on June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pacific Aviation Museum on Ford Island. The event will be a hands-on aviation-themed event offering activities for kids of all ages and their families, including open cockpits and lessons in remote control flying. It will conclude with a mini remote control airshow, featuring several of the Warbirds West award-winning pilots. Admission is $5 per person, or free with museum admission. For more information, visit pacificaviationmuseum.org.

GATE CLOSURE CHANGES

JUNE 4 — The base will consolidate its commercial search operations from two stations down to one station. The station that will remain open Monday through Friday will be Halawa Commercial Search Station (located at the Halawa Gate) and will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The station that will remain open Saturday through Sunday will be Kuntz Commercial Search Station (located at the Kuntz Gate) and will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will allow Kuntz Gate to stay open all day Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for personally operated vehicles (POV) and government (GOV) vehicles. On the weekends, Kuntz Gate will operate in both capacities all day (5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for commercial searches; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for POV/GOV traffic).

TIME MANAGEMENT

JUNE 4 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Acquire skills to make better choices about time management and achieve your goals. Gain the personal understanding and practical skills to implement a customized frame-work for successful time management. Call 474-1999 for more information.

WOMEN EMPOWERED GROUP

JUNE 4, 11, 18, 25 — This group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This self-development group aims to help women harness their own voices and strengths, learn to build healthy relationship and take actions towards personal growth. This group is held in a supportive and confidential atmosphere. For more information, contact MFSC.

WORK AND PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

JUNE 5 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn to manage everyday stressors to create a healthy work and personal life balance. This class will focus on strategies to create realistic expectations and challenge negative thinking patterns, while providing tools for maximum balance and well-being. Call 474-1999 for more information.

SPONSOR TRAINING

JUNE 5 — Sponsor Training class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Wahiawa. This class gives new sponsors information, resources and tools needed to assist incoming personnel and families in order to ease their transition to a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend. Call 474-1999 for more information.

YOUTH DAY

JUNE 5 — Midway Youth Day is for 6th to 9th grade students. Program is free and registration is required. Participation is limited to 100 students. Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, located 1,300 miles from Oahu, was the center of WWII battle that “turned the tide in the Pacific.” Students will explore the importance of the battle, and learn about ongoing efforts to protect and preserve this important site. The program takes place at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and NOAA’s Daniel K Inouye Regional Center, both located on historic Ford Island. Call 445-9137 or email Education@PacificAviationMuseum.org for more information.

DEVELOPING SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

JUNE 6 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn the “language of encouragement” and the importance of building self-esteem in children. Call 474-1999 for more information.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS 101

JUNE 7 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor and educates students on how to build and maintain a solid foundation for a quality relationship. Topics include the characteristics of a healthy relationship, how self-esteem affects one’s choices and more. The class is recommended for any personal relationship, whether working, family or romantic. Call 474-1999 for more information.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Overboard

Overboard focuses on Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico’s richest family and Kate (Anna Faris), a working class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo’s luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work — for the first time in his life. At first miserable and inept, Leonardo slowly settles in. But, with Leonardo’s billionaire family hot on their trail and the possibility of his memory returning at any moment, will their new family last or will Leonardo finally put the clues together and leave them for good?

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 1 7 p.m. • Overboard (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 2 2:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infi nity War (PG-13) 7:30 p.m. • The Chuck Milligan Show, Comedian & Hypnotist. Free, show is adult themed.

SUNDAY — JUNE 3 2:30 p.m. • The Chuck Milligan Show, Comedian & Hypnotist. Free, all ages are welcome. 5:10 p.m. • Avengers: Infi nity War (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 7 7 p.m. • Traffi k (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — JUNE 1 7 p.m. • Overboard (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 2 2:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infi nity War (PG-13) 6 p.m. • A Quiet Place (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JUNE 3 1:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infi nity War (PG-13) 5 p.m. • Rampage (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 7 6:30 p.m. • Tully (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.