Community Calendar

JUNE 1 —Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) will host a 76th anniversary Battle of Midway Ceremony at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument Pearl Harbor Visitor Center on June 1 at 8 a.m. All personnel and the general public are encouraged to attend and learn more about U.S. history and heritage and to honor those who fought and sacrificed in the battle. The keynote speaker will be Rear Adm. Brian Fort, CNRH and COMNAVSURFGRU MIDPAC. Uniform of the day will be dress whites for E-6 and below, and summer whites for E-7 and above. For more information, call CNRH historian at 473-2880. U.S. Navy file photo by MC2 Jason Abrams



NOW — Nonprofit Waikiki Health’s Friendly Neighbors program is seeking volunteers to encourage and assist elderly (kupuna) residents in living independent lifestyles, resume daily activities, and to age in place in their own home. Friendly Neighbors is one of many social services programs at Waikiki Health. Volunteers help kupuna with light housekeeping chores and shopping; offer respite for caregivers; and provide conversation and companionship. All volunteers are required to report their hours monthly. Volunteers are asked to commit for at least three months, and one to two hours a week. Interested parties may contact Janine Murray at friendlyneighbors@waikikihealth.org or call 926-8032.

MAY 29 — This class is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. MFSC Pearl Harbor, this class will cover the different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each. Learn how to write powerful accomplishments that help you stand out from the competition, proper formatting, common mistakes to avoid, and so much more. Note: this class targets private sector resumes only. Register for classes at www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

MAY 29 TO JUNE 1 — This class is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. A transitioning service member or military spouse interested in obtaining a free professional certification may take this class. Check out onward2opportunity-vctp.org to register for a cohort hosted by your JBPHH MFSC.

MAY 30 — Halawa Gate will be closed for commercial search operations only in support of a special event. All commercial vehicles will need to use Kuntz Gate for inspection prior to coming onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for business. No POV traffic will be allowed through Kuntz Gate from 5 a.m. to noon. All base gates will resume normal operations at noon.

MAY 31 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Money management becomes more important and complicated as you go through life. Let us help you make your money work for you. From the basics of debt reduction, budgeting, saving, and investing basics to advanced strategies and guidance for improving your credit score, planning savings goals and gaining awareness about loans. This class will help you on your journey to become your own smart financial manager. Register for classes at www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

JUNE 2 — In place of the annual Biggest Little Airshow in Hawaii, the Pacific Aviation Museum announced that it will host “Flight Adventures” on June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pacific Aviation Museum on Ford Island. The event will be a hands-on aviation-themed event offering activities for kids of all ages and their families, including open cockpits and lessons in remote control flying. It will conclude with a mini remote control airshow, featuring several of the Warbirds West award-winning pilots. Admission is $5 per person, or free with museum admission. For more information, visit pacificaviationmuseum.org.

JUNE 4 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Acquire skills to make better choices about time management and achieve your goals. Gain the personal understanding and practical skills to implement a customized framework for successful time management. Register for classes at www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

JUNE 4, 11, 18, 25 — This group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This self-development group aims to help women harness their own voices and strengths, learn to build healthy relationships, take actions towards personal growth. This group is held in a supportive and confidential atmosphere with opportunities to meet and share with others. For more information and to register, contact MFSC and ask to speak to the group facilitator.

JUNE 5 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn to manage everyday stressors to create a healthy work and personal life balance. This class will focus on strategies to create realistic expectations and challenge negative thinking patterns, while providing tools for maximum balance and well-being. Register at www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

JUNE 5 — Sponsor Training class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Wahiawa. This class gives new sponsors information, resources, and tools needed to assist incoming personnel and families, in order to ease their transition to a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend. Register at www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

JUNE 5 — Midway Youth Day: This special event is for 6th-9th grade students. Program is free and registration is required. Participation is limited to 100 students. Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, located 1,300 miles from Oahu, was the center of WWII battle that “turned the tide in the Pacific.” Students will explore the importance of the battle, and learn about ongoing efforts to protect and preserve this important site. Call 445-9137 or email Education@PacificAviationMuseum.org for more information.

JUNE 6 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn the “language of encouragement” and the importance of building self-esteem in children. Discover the power of mutual respect and how to understand the difference between praise and encouragement. Register at www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

JUNE 7 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor, it educates students on how to build and maintain a solid foundation for a quality relationship. Topics include the characteristics of a healthy relationship, how self-esteem affects one’s choices, effective communication and conflict resolution. The class is recommended for any personal relationship, whether working, family, or romantic. Register at www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

JUNE 29 — This event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free hiring event is for service members, veterans and military spouses. This event will feature a wide variety of employers from the public and private sector as well as workshops that will focus on improving competitive employment. Register online at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/ support/military-family-support-center.

JUNE 29 — The public is invited to the 2018 Mango Jam Honolulu, “A Taste of Island Culture,” a free two-day festival celebrating the mango. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 29, 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds surrounding Honolulu Hale. The event includes live entertainment, multi-ethnic food booths offering mango-inspired dishes and more. For more information, visit www.mangojamhonolulu.com.

JULY 7 — Celebrate Obon season in historic Moiliili with Honolulu’s largest bon dance and modern street festival on Saturday July 7, at 1110 University Avenue from 5 to 10 p.m. The event features food, games and more. For more information, visit www.moiliilisummerfest.com.

7 p.m. • I Feel Pretty (PG-13)

2:30 p.m. • Rampage (PG-13)

7 p.m. • Advanced screening: Adrift. (3-D) (PG-13) Free admission to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth at Sharkey Theater at 5:30 pm.

1:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (3-D) (PG-13)

4:40 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

7 p.m. • Rampage (PG-13)

7 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

3 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

7 p.m. • Free admission to a studio appreciation advance screening of a PG-13 movie. Tickets available at your local Exchange food court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to show time.

1:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

5:30 p.m. • Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)

6:30 p.m. • Super Troopers 2 (R)

Avengers: Infinity War

The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

