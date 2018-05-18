Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | May 18, 2018

NOW — Special Olympics Hawaii is seeking volunteers from May 24 through 27. Positions are filled first come, first served, and positions will go fast, so sign up now. All volunteers will receive a Special Olympics Hawaii volunteer shirt, LOA, and are welcome to visit our volunteer hospitality area (for drinks, snacks and lunch) at the Murakami Baseball Stadium. As the 2018 State Summer Games quickly approaches, more than 1,100 athletes and coaches across the State of Hawaii are busy training and will compete at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus on May 25-27. Events for the Summer Games include softball, swimming, track & field and powerlifting. Special Olympics Hawaii heavily relies on volunteers to staff their events and needs your help. Interested personnel can email YN1(AW) Dena M. Sinclair at dena.sinclair@navy.mil.

SEEKING YOUTH SPORTS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — MWR Youth Sports and Fitness is looking for fall sports volunteers. Youth Co-ed Soccer, Youth Female Softball and Youth Co-ed Tennis are the current sports being offered. Volunteers will prepare for the season in August. The actual season with practices and games will run Sept. 5 to Nov. 17. There are two practices a week with games on Saturdays. Saturday games will not start until the end of September and beginning of October. Sign-ups are open now. Interested parties can contact Youth Sports and Fitness at 473-0789.

SEEKING RESTORATION VOLUNTEERS

NOW — The next Ahua Reef Wetland Restoration Volunteer event will be held Friday, May 25 from 8 to 11 a.m. Help restore a coastal wetland by creating habitat for native plants and birds. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash pickup. Ahu Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Closed-toe shoes are required. Volunteers should also bring sunblock, water, a hat and snacks. Boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Navy Natural Resources will provide tools and gloves. Interested parties can contact Corrina Carnes at 291-9053 or Corrina. carnes.ctr@navy.mil.

HICKAM HISTORICAL TOUR

MAY 18 — The tour is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is $45 for adults and $40 for children, ages 3 to 11 years old. Visit any ITT location for more details.

NAVAL HEALTH CLINIC HAWAII TO CLOSE EARLY

MAY 18 — Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) will conduct normal operations May 18 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Starting at 11 a.m. all NHCH operations will be closed, to include all medical/dental facilities at Makalapa, Camp H.M. Smith, Wahiawa, Marine Corps Base Hawaii and shipyard clinics. The pharmacy, laboratory and radiology will not be available. Providers are attending required training to ensure delivery of the best and most current patient care. All clinics will be open for regular business hours Monday, May 21. For NHCH hours of operation, visit http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhch. Beneficiaries can speak to a nurse any time 24/7 by calling the toll-free TRICARE “Nurse Advice Line” at 1-800-874-2273, option 1. To book an appointment, visit www.tricareonline.com or call 473-0247. The Schofield Barracks Acute Care Clinic (ACC) is open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for walk-ins only. The ACC can be reached at 433-8850. Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) has “Quick Care” located in the TAMC Emergency Room that is open 24/7. For emergencies, dial 911 or go to TAMC. For active-duty dental emergencies, dial 864-4705.

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY BOWL FREE

MAY 21 — Receive up to two free games of bowling Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during lunchtime at Hickam Bowling Center. Shoe rental is extra. Military ID card required. Offer not valid on holidays.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

MAY 21 — This workshop is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The application process for federal jobs can feel confusing and overwhelming. Learn to navigate the USAJobs website and understand the application process from start to finish. You can learn how to build a competitive application. Other topics include hiring preferences, programs for veterans and military spouses.

AAFES PHOTO CONTEST

NOW TO JUNE 1 — Army and Air Force Exchange shoppers at JBPHH can compete to show off their furry, feathered or fuzzy friends during the worldwide Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest. Photo entries can be submitted from May 4 to June 1 at ShopMyExchange.com/ sweepstakes, where shoppers can also find the complete rules of the contest. Winners will be selected at the end of June. For more information, visit http:// www.shopmyexchange.com.

HICKAM INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

MAY 18-20 — The golf tournament is scheduled at Mamala Bay Golf Course from May 18 through 20. For more information, call 449-2304 or visit greatlifehawaii.com.

JOINT MILITARY CONCERT

MAY 19 — The Honolulu Navy League, in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, is proud to present the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at the historic Hawaii Theatre on Saturday, May 19 at 4 p.m. Admission is free and will feature a joint performance by members of the Army 25th Infantry Division Band, the Hawaii Army National Guard Band, the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, the Navy U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Air Force Band of the Pacific. The concert is open to the public. Free tickets can be printed from www.hawaiitheatre. com. For additional ticket information, visit the Hawaii Theatre Box Office, located downtown at 1130 Bethel Street, or call 528-0506.

GREEN CARD/IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION

MAY 21 — This workshop is scheduled from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Want to apply for your American citizenship? The Military and Family Support Center in partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services presents an immigration information workshop to assist you. This class will provide step-by-step instructions and help you understand and navigate the U.S. citizen immigration application process. For more information, call 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

MAY 21 — This class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

We all know what anger is, and we have all felt it: whether as a fleeting annoyance or as a full-fledged rage. Feeling anger is not unusual; it is a completely normal and healthy human emotion. It’s how we channel that anger and emotion that’s important. Join us for this class that is designed to help you better understand, channel, and control your anger. For more information, call 474-1999.

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY BOWL FREE

MAY 21 — Receive up to two free games of bowling Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during lunchtime at Hickam Bowling Center. Shoe rental is extra. Military ID card required. Offer not valid on holidays.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Super Troopers 2

Fired for their previous shenanigans, former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption from Capt. O’Hagan and Gov. Jessan. The wacky quintet must provide law enforcement for a French Canadian town that’s transitioning to U.S. sovereignty. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties, a smuggling ring and a 1,300-pound bear.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — MAY 18

7 P.M. • I Feel Pretty (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MAY 19

2:30 P.M. • Free Admission to Paddington 2

2:30 P.M. • Paddington 2

(NDVD Free Admission) (PG)

5 P.M. • Truth or Dare (PG-13)

7:10 P.M. • Super Troopers 2 (R)

SUNDAY — MAY 20

1:30 P.M. • Rampage (3-D) (PG-13)

3:50 P.M. • I Feel Pretty (PG-13)

6:10 P.M. • Blockers (R)

THURSDAY — MAY 24

7 P.M. • Ready Player One (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — MAY 18

7 P.M. • Super Troopers 2 (R)

SATURDAY — MAY 19

3 P.M. • Rampage (PG-13)

6 P.M. • I Feel Pretty (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MAY 20

1:30 P.M. • Isle of Dogs (PG-13)

4 P.M. • Rampage (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MAY 24

6:30 P.M. • Super Troopers 2 (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.