Community Calendar

VISITOR ACCESS TO USS ARIZONA MEMORIAL REINSTATED

NOW — Boat transport to the USS Arizona Memorial was reinstated on Wednesday, May 9, following a temporary suspension to investigate a crack in the supporting structure for the visitor loading ramp. For additional updates, visit www.nps.gov/valr and www.facebook.com/ ValorNPS.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

NOW — Special Olympics Hawaii is seeking volunteers from May 24 through 27. Positions are filled first come, first served, and positions will go fast, so sign up now. All volunteers will receive a Special Olympics Hawaii volunteer T-shirt, letter of appreciation and may visit the volunteer hospitality area for refreshments at the Murakami Baseball Stadium. As the 2018 State Summer Games quickly approaches, more than 1,100 athletes and coaches across the state of Hawaii are busy training and will compete at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus May 25-27. Events for the Summer Games include softball, swimming, track & field and powerlifting. Special Olympics Hawaii heavily relies on volunteers to staff their events and needs your help. Interested personnel can email YN1(AW) Dena M. Sinclair at dena.sinclair@navy.mil.

AAFES PHOTO CONTEST

NOW TO JUNE 1 — JBPHH Exchange shoppers can compete to show off their furry, feathered or fuzzy friends during the worldwide Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest. Photo entries can be submitted through June 1 at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes, where shoppers can also find the complete rules of the contest. Winners will be selected at the end of June. For more information, visit http://www. shopmyexchange.com.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

MAY 11 — This class is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. Preparation and determination are the keys to a successful interview. This class will provide you with the tools to be able to answer different types of interview questions and prepare you for the many interview styles that are popular today. In this interactive class participants will have an opportunity to observe and take part in mock interviews.

YOUTH SPORTS MEETING

MAY 11 — Every other month MWR Youth Sports holds a planning meeting at which they put out information about coming events. The meeting is scheduled at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center from noon to 1 p.m., this would be a good opportunity to get information on volunteer opportunities. A light lunch will be provided. For more information, call Brittany Bigham, the CYSA youth sports and fitness coordinator at 473-0789.

MANU O KU FESTIVAL

MAY 12 — This family-oriented festival, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., aims to create an opportunity for city dwellers to learn about and enjoy Hawaii’s wildlife at the Hono- lulu Zoo. Talk to conservationists, make crafts, play games and meet animals. For more information, visit www.whiteterns.org.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

MAY 13 — NEX and the Hawaiian Humane Society are bringing military families monthly pet adoption events at the NEX Pet Shop on 4888 Bougainville Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. HHS will have pets of various ages. Open to authorized patrons only. For more information, call Stephanie Lau, the customer relations manager at 423-3287.

ALOHA WELCOME ACADEMY

MAY 14 — Navy Region Hawaii will soon offer a weekly Aloha Welcome Academy (AWA). It is a three-day experience to help military and family members adjust to Hawaii. Attendees can expect briefs about a variety of topics such as cultural history, Navy and Air Force history in Hawaii, Pearl Harbor historic sites, base amenities, leisure, inter-island travel and more. Participants will also visit various sites.The AWA inaugural class will be held May 14 at 7:30 a.m. at Club Pearl on JBPHH. Newly-reporting military members, civilian employees and family members are welcome to attend. See your command representative to sign-up.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME

MAY 16 — Story time is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. The theme of the day is “houses.”

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY BOWL FREE

MAY 17 — Receive up to two free games of bowling Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Naval Station Bowling Center. Shoe rental is extra. Military ID card required. Offer not valid on holidays.

HICKAM HISTORICAL TOUR

MAY 18 — The tour is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is $45 for adults and $40 for children ages 3 to 11 years old. Visit any ITT location for more details.

NAVAL HEALTH CLINIC HAWAII TO CLOSE EARLY

MAY 18 — Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) will conduct normal operations from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on May 18. Starting at 11 a.m. all NHCH operations will be closed to include all medical/dental facilities at Makalapa, Camp H.M. Smith, Wahiawa, Marine Corps Base Hawaii and shipyard clinics. The pharmacy, laboratory and radiology will not be available. Our providers are attending required training. All clinics will be open for regular business hours on Monday, May 21. Beneficiaries can speak to a nurse any time 24/7 by calling the toll-free TRICARE “Nurse Advice Line” at 1-800-874-2273, option 1. To book an appointment, visit www.tricareonline. com or call 473-0247. The Schofield Barracks Acute Care Clinic (ACC) is open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for walk-ins only. The ACC can be reached at 433-8850. Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) has “Quick Care” located in the TAMC Emergency Room that is open 24/7.For emergencies, dial 911 or go to TAMC. For active-duty dental emergencies, dial 864-4705.

HICKAM INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

MAY 18-20 — The golf tournament is scheduled at Mamala Bay Golf Course from May 18 through 20. For more information, call 449-2304 or visit greatlifehawaii.com.

HONOLULU EKIDEN AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

MAY 19 AND 20 — Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Honolulu Ekiden (long-distance relay race) and Music Festival, set to take place Sunday, May 20. The 26.2-mile course is divided into six sections, and invites a maximum of six runners per team to take in scenic views from Diamond Head, overlooking Hanauma Bay and along the Sandy Beach coastline. The registration fee includes admission to the music festival on Saturday, May 19, at the Waikiki Shell. For more information, visit http://hnlekiden.org.

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY BOWL FREE

MAY 21 — Receive up to two free games of bowling Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during lunchtime at Hickam Bowling Center. Shoe rental is extra. Military ID card required. Offer not valid on holidays.

OHANA PAINT NIGHT

MAY 25 — The class is scheduled for May 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An experienced instructor leads a parent and child step-by-step through a featured painting of the night. Cost of this activity is $35 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 8 and up. Advance registration is available online. For more information, call 448-9907.

DISCOVER CHINATOWN

MAY 26 — Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown as you sample Chinese treats along the way. This unique walking tour explores historical buildings, open markets, Chinese-style bakeries and more. Wear comfortable shoes and bring sun protection. Not recommended for young children in strollers. Check in at the Hickam ITT Office at 8:30 a.m. The group will return at approximately 1 p.m. Please report any food allergies or dietary restrictions at time of booking. For more information, call Hickam at 448-2295, NEX at 442-2757, or the Pearl Harbor Fleet Store at 473-0792.

