Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | May 04, 2018

MAY 11 — The free Fitness and Wellness Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JBPHH Fitness Center. Call 471-2020, 471-2019 or visit jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com.



VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

NOW — Special Olympics Hawaii is seeking volunteers from May 24 through 27. Positions are filled first-come, first-served, and positions will go fast, so sign up now. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and may visit the volunteer hospitality area for refreshments at the Murakami Baseball Stadium.

As the 2018 State Summer Games approaches, more than 1,100 athletes and coaches across the state of Hawaii will compete at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus on May 25-27. Events include softball, swimming, track & field and powerlifting. Special Olympics Hawaii relies on volunteers for events. Interested personnel can email YN1 (AW) Dena Sinclair at dena.sinclair@navy.mil.

FOOD AND HISTORIC WALKING TOUR

NOW — The MWR Liberty Program provides a variety of free and low-cost activities for single, active-duty military E-1 to E-6 stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Liberty plans to coordinate and offer volunteer opportunities each month. For more information, call 473-2583.

FORD ISLAND HISTORICAL TOUR

WEDNESDAYS — This tour is available every Wednesday. Nestled in the waters of Pearl Harbor lies an isolated island called Moku Umeume, rich in Hawaiian and U.S. military history. Travel back in time on this exclusive tour to honor the families who experienced the horrors of “The Day of Infamy” as you hear their stories of tragedy, bravery and hope. The tour is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Points of interest include the USS Utah and USS Oklahoma memorials, the USS Arizona Memorial and more. For more information, email ITT at hickamitt@gmail.com or call:

Hickam: 448-2295

Fleet Store: 473-0792

NEX: 422-2757

Barbers Pt.: 682-2019

Wahiawa Annex: 564-4445/4446

26TH ANNUAL FILIPINO FIESTA

MAY 5 — The Filipino Community Center will host its 26th annual Filipino Fiesta and 6th annual Flores de Mayo on Saturday, May 5. “Hala Bira! Pinoy Fiesta!” is this year’s theme. This year’s celebration will be held in the Kakaako Gateway Parks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Various foods and cultural booths will showcase Filipino traditions, arts and crafts. Non-stop entertainment will be staged featuring local talents as well as performing artists. Games and activities will be provided for the kids. Entry is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.filcom.org.

SPRING CONCERT

MAY 6 — Windward Choral Society presents its 10th annual spring concert, featuring local composer John Starr Alexander’s Requiem. The free concert takes place at St. John Vianney Parish in Kailua on Sunday, May 6 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. The concert features 100 voices of Windward Choral Society, WCS conductor and founder Susan McCreary Duprey, accompanist Tommy Yee, and a small orchestra of local musicians. For more information, visit http:// www.thewindwardchoralsociety.org/.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS 101

MAY 7 — This class, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor, outlines characteristics of a healthy relationship, how self-esteem affects our choices, effective communication, and conflict resolution. Personnel can gain the tools to build and maintain a solid foundation for a quality relationship. This class is applicable to personal relationships, whether working, family or romantic. For more information, call 474-1999.

PEOPLE SKILLS FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

MAY 8 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Would you like to master the art of people skills and maximize the impact of your first impressions? Having strong interpersonal skills can open many avenues in work and in life. This class will teach you about communication, conversation and the value of soft skills in the workplace. For more information, call 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING

MAY 9 — Sponsor training occurs from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. The new sponsor receives information, resources and tools needed to assist incoming personnel and families in their transition to a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 474-1999.

UNSTOPPABLE ME

MAY 10 — Bring your kids to MFSC Hickam for story time, from 1 to 3 p.m. This book focuses on children, and how they persevere and shine. Following the end of the reading, kids will participate in an empowering activity. For more information, call 474-1999.

EFMP COFFEE TALK

MAY 10 — This group meets 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn, share and connect with other Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) families. For more information, call 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE

MAY 10 — This workshop, scheduled from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Hickam, features speakers from various departments to give you a better understanding of the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) process. The workshop covers topics such as entitlements, travel regulations, shipping your vehicle, filling out necessary paperwork and more. For more information, call 474-1999.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

MAY 11 — Preparation and determination are the keys to a successful interview. This class, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at MFSC Hickam, will provide tools to answer different types of interview questions and prepare you for the many interview styles that are popular today. In this interactive class, participants will have an opportunity to observe and take part in mock interviews. For more information, call 474-1999.

ALOHA WELCOME ACADEMY

MAY 14 — Navy Region Hawaii will soon offer Aloha Welcome Academy (AWA). It is a three-day experience to help military and family members adjust to Hawaii.

Attendees can expect briefs about a variety of topics such as cultural history, Navy and Air Force history in Hawaii, Pearl Harbor historic sites, base amenities, leisure, inter-island travel and more. Participants will also visit various sites.

The AWA inaugural class will be held May 14 at Club Pearl on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Newly-reporting military members, civilian employees and family members are welcome to attend. See your command representative to sign-up.

HICKAM INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

MAY 18-20 — The golf tournament is scheduled at Mamala Bay Golf Course from May 18 through 20. For more information, call 449-2304 or visit greatlifehawaii. com.

JOINT CONCERT

MAY 19 — The Honolulu Navy League and the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific are proud to present the 33rd Annual Joint Military Concert at the historic Hawaii Theatre on Saturday, May 19 at 4 p.m. Admission is free and will feature a joint performance by members of multiple military bands. The concert, which is open to the public, will be presented as a variety show, and will feature various ensembles, performing country, rock, classical, jazz, ceremonial and patriotic music. Free tickets can be printed from www.hawaiitheatre. com. For more information, visit the Hawaii Theatre Box Office, located on 1130 Bethel Street, or call 528-0506.

DISCOVER CHINATOWN

MAY 26 — Discover the history of Honolulu’s Chinatown. This unique walking tour explores historical buildings, open markets, Chinese-style bakeries and more. Wear comfortable shoes and bring sun protection. Not recommended for young children in strollers. Report any food allergies or dietary restrictions at time of booking. For more information, call Hickam at 448-2295, NEX at 442-2757, or the Pearl Harbor Fleet Store at 473-0792.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Ready Player One

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — MAY 4

7 p.m. • Ready Player One (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MAY 5

2:30 p.m. • Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

4:40 p.m. • Tomb Raider (PG-13)

7 p.m. • Tyler Perry’s: Acrimony (R)

SUNDAY — MAY 6

1:30 p.m. • Sherlock Gnomes (3-D) (PG)

3:30 p.m. • Rampage (3-D) (PG-13)

5:40 p.m. • Blockers (R)

THURSDAY — MAY 10

7 p.m. • Tomb Raider (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — MAY 4

7 p.m. • Isle of Dogs (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MAY 5

3 p.m. • Isle of Dogs (PG-13)

5:30 p.m. • Ready Player One (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MAY 6

1:30 p.m. • Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

4 p.m. • Pacifi c Rim Uprising (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MAY 10

6:30 p.m. • Blockers (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.