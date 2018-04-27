Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 27, 2018

APRIL 30 — In support of the Armed Services Blood Program, Tripler Army Medical Center’s Donor Center will host a blood drive at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are interested in donating blood, call to schedule an appointment at 433-6148. For more information, visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil.



ACTIVE DUTY NMCRS FUND DRIVE

NOW — Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) extended the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Fund Drive campaign through today. CNRH requests continued support during this year’s fund drive. To view the status of the NMCRS Fund Drive, visit http://nmcrsfunddrive.org/pearlharbor. For more information, email stephen.gubbins1@ navy.mil or call 473-7501.

EAT THE STREET

TODAY — The Eat the Street shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. from the Hickam ITT office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes by hopping on the ITT shuttle to the biggest food truck rally on the island. Cost is only $7 for roundtrip transportation. For more information, call 448-2295.

MILITARY FAMILY SUPPORT CENTER (MFSC)

NOW — You can register for classes at www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

TOY DEPARTMENT GRAND OPENING

APRIL 28 — “Heroes Needed” to celebrate the grand opening of the Toy Department relocating to the Big White Tent (NEX Mall – lower parking lot), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free to authorized patrons only.

NATIONAL TAKE-BACK INITIATIVE

APRIL 28 — Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe, anonymous disposal at the Pearl Harbor NEX main lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other military locations include the Marine Corps Exchange and the Schofield Barracks Exchange. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted. For more information, visit www.dea.gov or call 541-1930.

THE YEAR TO EXPLORE

APRIL 28 — Get expert travel advice and learn about fun activities and attractions from vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX Mall courtyard. Make this “The Year to Explore!” Admission is free. There will be prizes, grand prize giveaways of trips & attractions from vendors, entertainment and much more. For more information, call 422-4067 or 422-0139.

SPAM JAM

APRIL 28 — Each year, 35,000 guests and local residents gather for Hawaii’s most beloved and delicious annual event – the Waikiki Spam Jam Festival. Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the festival will fill Kalakaua Avenue with food, live music, entertainment and more from 4 to 10 p.m. Hawaiian arts and craft vendors will be showcasing their products.

Hawaii’s love affair with SPAM dates back almost 90 years, when the pre-cooked luncheon meat was served to American military. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.

26TH ANNUAL “I LOVE KAILUA” TOWN PARTY

APRIL 29 — Get ready to celebrate Kailua’s biggest event of the year: the 26th Annual “I Love Kailua” Town Party, taking place on Kailua Road in Windward Oahu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 50 Windward artists and hand-crafters will have their work on sale. There will also be plant and orchid sales. Visitors can enjoy food, entertainment; a keiki fun zone with rides and jumpers; Adventist Health Castle’s mini health fair with free screenings; and other community groups. Organizers encourage Kailua residents to walk or bike to the pedestrian-friendly event. For more information, visit www.LKOC.org or call Amy Hammond at 234-0404.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

APRIL 30 — This event is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The application process for federal jobs can feel overwhelming but the benefits of civil service are worth the effort. We will help you navigate the USAJobs website and understand the application process from start to finish. Federal resumes are different than private sector resumes and we will teach you how to build a competitive application. We will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses.

TRANQUIL SEAS: STRESS AND SELF-CARE

APRIL 30 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Self-care is a critical element in managing stress, preventing burnout and achieving a sense of fulfillment. Evaluate ways you can build self-care into your daily routine, be mindful through your activities and reach your fullest potential.

91ST ANNUAL LEI DAY CELEBRATION

MAY 1 — Don’t miss this special Hawaiian celebration of lei from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event includes live entertainment, food booths and a lei-making contest at Kapiolani Park and bandstand in Waikiki.

SPONSOR TRAINING

MAY 1 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Wahiawa, and provides the new sponsor information, resources, and tools needed to assist incoming personnel and families, in order to ease their transition to a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend.

EMERGENCY WORKSHOP

MAY 2 — CORE Hawaii is scheduled to host a workshop for military spouses of service members E-7 and above, from 6 to 9 p.m. on the rooftop lanai at Cycle City/Harley Davidson at 600 Puuloa Road. RSVP at https://tinyurl. com/COREbeprepared. For more information, email corehawaii@gmail.com.

USAF PRE-SEPARATION BRIEFING

MAY 2 — This briefing is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. at MFSC Hickam. DoDI 1332.35 mandates separating and retiring members receive Pre-Separation Counseling NLT 90 days prior to separation. Attending 12 months prior for separatees and 24 months prior for retirees is highly encouraged. This mandatory counseling covers VA benefits and entitlements, employment, education, medical, and community resources, among others.

RECRUITING EVENT: US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

MAY 2 — This event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency is focused 24/7 on securing international land borders and coastal waters and safeguarding the American people from terrorists and their weapons, drug smuggling and illegal entry of undocumented aliens.

DEVELOPING SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

MAY 3 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Did you know a parent’s behavior can influence their child’s thinking? Learn the “language of encouragement” and the importance of building self-esteem in children. Discover the power of mutual respect and how to understand the difference between praise and encouragement.

INAUGURAL DIAMOND MUDDER

MAY 4 — Test your mettle with a distance run and challenge events starting at 7:30 a.m. on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Atterbury Circle. The fee is $300 for a four-person team, or $75 per person. The two categories include “Light with no ruck” and “Heavy with 35-pound ruck. The fee includes a T-shirt, medallion and a free barbecue.

The event is open to military ID cardholders, their family members and Department of Defense personnel who are 16 years or older. For more information, visit https://www. eventbrite.com/e/jbphh-diamond-mudder-tickets-44347528652?aff=es2 or call 456-0764 or 449-1519.

NEX SUMMER JOB FAIR

MAY 5 — A job fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the NEX Mall. They are looking for summer hires ranging from cashier to warehouse to customer service to admin positions. Interested candidates may visit https://www.MyNavyExchange.jobs to apply prior to the fair so employers can have resumes on hand. For more information, call 423-3287.

NATIONAL PUPPY DAY WITH OSPCA

MAY 5 — Pearl Harbor NEX and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to celebrate National Puppy Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX Pet Shop. OSPCA will be bringing their latest litter of puppies and adult dogs. Hawaii Pet Insurance and Tails of Aloha will also be there to assist with any animal care questions. Stop by the NEX Pet Shop on 4888 Bougainville Dr. to adopt a new family member. Open to authorized patrons only. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Jake Pentecost is a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through cities and bring the world to its knees, Jake is given one last chance by his estranged sister, Mako Mori, to live up to his father’s legacy.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY —APRIL 27

7 p.m. • Pacifi c Rim: Uprising (PG-13)

SATURDAY — APRIL 28

11 a.m. • Inside Out (NDVD Free Admission) (PG)

2:30 p.m. • Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

4:40 p.m. • Ready Player One (PG-13)

SUNDAY — APRIL 29

1:30 p.m. • Sherlock Gnomes (3-D) (PG)

3:30 p.m. • I Can Only Imagine (PG)

6 p.m. • Pacifi c Rim: Uprising (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — APRIL 27

7 p.m. • Ready Player One (PG-13)

SATURDAY — APRIL 28

3 p.m. • A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

6 p.m. • Ready Player One (PG-13)

SUNDAY — APRIL 29

1:30 p.m. • Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

4 p.m. • Pacifi c Rim Uprising (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MAY 3

6:30 p.m. • Paul, Apostle of Christ (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.