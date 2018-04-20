Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

ACTIVE DUTY NMCRS FUND DRIVE

NOW — Commander, Navy Region Hawaii extended the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Fund Drive campaign through April 27. CNRH requests continued support during this year’s fund drive. To view the status of the NMCRS Fund Drive, visit http://nmcrsfunddrive.org/pearlharbor. Email stephen.gubbins1@navy.mil or call 473-7501 for more details.

JOB FAIR

APRIL 21 — Join Naval Facilities Command Hawaii for a job fair, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are recruiting for a wide variety of positions including: engineers (e.g. structural, cost, mechanical, electrical), plumbers, high-voltage electricians, community planners and more. Bring your resume and be prepared for an interview. Direct questions to navfachrohawaii@navy.mil.

LOKO PA’AIAU FISHPOND CLEANUP

APRIL 21 — A Loko Pa‘aiau Fishpond cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 21. For more info, call 449-5215 or visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

APRIL 23 — This class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor, and is designed to help you better understand, channel, and control your anger. Register for classes at www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more details.

DEALING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE

APRIL 24 — This workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Learn all about those types of people who seem to create a toxic work environment for the rest of us. This workshop will provide tips on how to identify who they are, why they get under our skin, and the best way to deal with each specific one. Register for classes at www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more details.

UNPLUG YOUR RELATIONSHIP

APRIL 24 — Learn about yourself and your partner by spending a few hours together, technology-free, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Military and Familiy Support Center Pearl Harbor. “Unplug Your Relationship” by having fun and creating art without interruptions. Register for classes at www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more details.

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING

APRIL 25 — This class will cover the different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Learn how to write powerful accomplishments that help you stand out from the competition, proper formatting, common mistakes to avoid, and so much more. Note: This class targets private sector resumes only. Register for classes at www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more details.

HELPING YOUR KIDS COPE WITH DIVORCED PARENTS

APRIL 25 — Divorce affects the entire family. This workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The workshop will focus on how to prepare your child for this transition, establish comfort in a new routine and understand the new dynamics of their parental relationship. Register for classes at www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more details.

DATING WITH A PURPOSE

APRIL 26 — This class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants will take a moment to evaluate the qualities they want to bring to, and receive from a relationship; using improved communication skills and remain mindful to ensure you’re not settling. Register for classes at www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more details.

TEAL RIBBON CAMPAIGN

APRIL 26 — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). Every Thursday of the month, stop by the SAAPM table at the Hickam BX and commissary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a teal ribbon and other awareness items when answering a question about sexual assault facts. Call 448-3192/3193 for more details.

NATIONAL TAKE-BACK INITIATIVE

APRIL 28 — Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe, anonymous disposal at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange main lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other military locations include the Marine Corps Exchange and the Schofield Barracks Exchange. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted. Visit www.dea. gov or call 541-1930 for more details.

2018 LEISURE AND TRAVEL SHOWCASE

APRIL 28 — Get expert travel advice and learn about fun activities and attractions from vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX mall courtyard. Make this “The Year to Explore!” Admission is free . There will be free prizes, grand prize giveaways of trips & attractions from vendors, entertainment and much more. Call 422-4067 or 422-0139 for more details.

BLOOD DRIVE

APRIL 30 — In support of the Armed Services Blood Program, Tripler Army Medical Center’s Donor Center will host a blood drive at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are interested in donating blood, call to 433-6148 to schedule an appointment. Visit www. militaryblood.dod.mil for more details.

INAUGURAL DIAMOND MUDDER

MAY 4 — Test your mettle with a distance run and challenge events starting at 7:30 a.m. on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Atterbury Circle. The fee is $300 for a four-person team, or $75 per person. The two categories include “light with no ruck” and “heavy with 35-pound ruck.” The fee includes a T-shirt, medallion and a free barbecue. The event is open to military ID cardholders, dependents and Department of Defense personnel who are 16 years or older. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jbphh-diamond-mudder-tickets-44347528652?aff=es2 for more details. The POCs for the event are Master Sgt. Shawn Canole at 456-0764, or Master Sgt. Stephen Spaeder at 449-1519.

NATIONAL PUPPY DAY WITH OSPCA

MAY 5 — Navy Exchange Hawaii and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to celebrate National Puppy Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX Pet Shop. OSPCA will be bringing their latest litter of puppies and adult dogs. Hawaii Pet Insurance and Tails of Aloha will also be there to assist with any animal care questions. Stop by the NEX Pet Shop on 4888 Bougainville Dr. to adopt a new family member. Open to authorized patrons only. Call Stephanie Lau, Customer Relations Manager at (808) 423-3287 for more details.

43RD ANNUAL SPRING CRAFT FAIR

MAY 5 — From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the fair is scheduled to feature more than 120 booths of handmade arts and crafts. There will be live entertainment, pony rides, food, a dog show and more. Sign up for the dog show at the craft fair. Visit www.greatlifehawaii. com, or call 448-9907 for more details..

FIESTA 5K FUN RUN

MAY 5 — This run is free to all eligible patrons. Registration starts at 6 a.m. Race starts at 6:30 a.m. at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Categories include Adult Male, Adult Female, Youth Boy, Youth Girl, Stroller Male, and Stroller Female. Prizes and certificates will be given to 1st place winners in each category. 2nd and 3rd place finishers will be awarded certificates. Call 808.448.2214 or visit greatlifehawaii. com for more details.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Sherlock Gnomes

After a string of garden gnome disappearances in London, Gnomeo & Juliet look to legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes to solve the case of their missing friends and family.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — APRIL 20

7:00 PM • Pacifi c Rim: Uprising (3-D) (PG)

SATURDAY — APRIL 21

2:30 PM • Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

4:40 PM • I Can Only Imagine (PG)

7:00 PM • Tomb Raider (PG)

SUNDAY — APRIL 22

1:30 PM • Sherlock Gnomes (3-D) (PG)

3:30 PM • Pacifi c Rim: Uprising (3-D) (PG)

6:20 PM • Red Sparrow (R)

WEDNESDAY — APRIL 25

5:00 PM • Tish Rabe

Tish Rabe Best-selling children’s book author is coming to JBPHH to share and entertainment! Recommended for age 6 and up. Experience an entertaining, music-fi lled presentation.

THURSDAY — APRIL 26

7:00 PM • I Can Only Imagine (PG)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — APRIL 20

7:00 PM • Pacifi c Rim Uprising (PG-13)

SATURDAY — APRIL 21

3:00 PM • Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

5:30 PM • A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

SUNDAY — APRIL 22

1:30 PM • Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

4:00 PM • Pacifi c Rim Uprising (PG-13)

THURSDAY — APRIL 26

6:30 PM • I Can Only Imagine (PG)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.