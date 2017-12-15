Community Calendar – December

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 15, 2017

JEWISH HOLIDAY SERVICE

TODAY — A Shabbat Hanukah service will be held at 7:30 p.m., today, Dec. 15 at Aloha Jewish Chapel. FMI: 473-3971.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

DEC. 18 — An anger management class will be held at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class is designed to help participants better understand, channel and control their anger. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

BLOOD DRIVES

DEC. 19, 26, 27 — An Armed Services Blood Program drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ford Island NOAA building, 1845 Wasp Blvd. In addition, blood drives will be held at the Tripler Blood Donor Center at 1 Jarrett White Road from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 27. FMI: www.militaryblood. dod.mil/ or call 433-6699 or 433-6148.

DEALING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE

DEC. 19 — A workshop on dealing with difficult people will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Do you work with a Sniper or a Tank? How about a Cry Baby? Participants who attend the workshop can learn all about those types of people who seem to create a toxic work environment for others. Class instructors can teach some tips on how to identify who they are, why they get under our skin, and the best way to deal with each specific one. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAVING AND INVESTING

DEC. 19 — A workshop on saving and investing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. This workshop is designed to teach participants the basic skills and techniques of managing and budgeting money, how to shop for investments and the difference between stocks and bonds. It will also discuss Roth and traditional IRAs, CDs, money market accounts and more. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CLASS FOR NEW MOMS AND DADS

DEC. 20 — A class for new moms and dads will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. New and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) can learn about the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. The session will also include early childhood social, emotional and physical development, information about crying and consoling, basic care, and what to expect in the first year. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ROMAN CATHOLIC HOLIDAY SERVICES

• DEC. 24, 8:15 A.M., Catholic Mass at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

• DEC. 24, 6 P.M., Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

• DEC. 25, 9 A.M., Christmas Day Mass at Hickam Chapel Center.

• JAN. 1, 9 A.M., New Year’s Day Mass at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. FMI: call the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel at 473-3971 or the Hickam Chapel Center at 449-1754.

PROTESTANT HOLIDAY SERVICES

• DEC. 24, 10 A.M., Christmas Eve traditional service at Submarine Memorial Chapel.

• DEC. 24, 8:30 A.M., Christmas Eve unity worship service at Hickam Chapel Center.

• DEC. 24, 11 A.M., Christmas Eve contemporary service at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

• DEC. 24, 6 P.M., Joint Base Christmas Eve candlelight service at Hickam Chapel Center. FMI: call the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel at 473-3971 or the Hickam Chapel Center at 449-1754.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

DEC. 27 — A conflict resolution workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop is designed to help people manage conflict by examining their attitudes and behaviors when faced with conflicting situations. Participants can learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENT CHILD COMMUNICATION

DEC. 28 — A class on parent and child communication will be held at 9 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to assist parents about improving their communication with their children of all ages. Techniques suitable for each age group will be explored. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SOOTHING YOUR BABY AND LOVING TOUCH

DEC. 28 — A class on soothing your baby and loving touch will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hickam medical building. This class is designed to capture the behavioral characteristics of excessive crying during a baby’s normal developmental phase. The class also aims to help parents find ways to soothe their baby and build resilience during this challenging period. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

The Star

In Sony Pictures Animation’s The Star, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told the first Christmas.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — DEC. 15

7:00 PM • Justice League (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — DEC. 16

2:30 PM • The Star (PG)

4:40 PM • Daddy’s Home 2 (PG-13)

7:00 PM • Justice League (PG-13)

SUNDAY — DEC. 17

2:30 PM • The Star (PG)

4:40 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (3-D) (PG-13)

7:20 PM • Justice League (PG-13)

THURSDAY — DEC. 21

7:00 PM • Daddy’s Home 2 (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — DEC. 15

7:00 PM • Justice League (PG-13)

SATURDAY — DEC. 16

3:00 PM • The Star (PG)

5:30 PM • Justice League (PG-13)

SUNDAY — DEC. 17

1:30 PM • The Star (PG)

3:30 PM • Justice League (PG-13)

THURSDAY — DEC. 21

6:30 PM • Daddy’s Home 2 (PG-13)