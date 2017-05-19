Commissary marks National Barbecue Month

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

Kevin L. Robinson

Defense Commissary Agency Public Affairs Specialist

With May being National Barbecue Month, an army of backyard chefs are already firing up their grills. And if they’re commissary shoppers, they can save big on their meats and other grilling needs — sauces, condiments, side dishes, aluminum foil, charcoal briquettes and more.

Commissary sales for meat surge this time of the year, as much as 30 to 40 percent or more, said Charlie Dowlen, the Defense Commissary Agency’s category manager for meat.

“The warm weather turns everyone’s thoughts to barbecuing, so we definitely stock up on related products to accommodate grilling season,” Dowlen said.

Some of the commissary’s most popular items sold during grilling season are ground beef and hamburger patties, steaks (T-bones, rib eyes, sirloin), baby back and spareribs, and brisket, Dowlen said.

“Patrons looking to save even more on their grill meats should look for forequarter meat such as chuck meat, as well as pork and chicken — chicken legs and thighs are cheaper than breast meat and wings,” Dowlen said.

For specific promotions related to the grilling season, commissary patrons can go to www.commissaries. com, click on the “sales flyer” at the bottom and see discounted prices through May 21 on everything from charcoal briquettes, barbecue sauce, sausages and franks, condiments and more. They will also see their stores promoting local sales on top of everyday meat savings, Dowlen added.

Note: To watch a video about food safety on the grill on DeCA’s YouTube page, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkwCEj2wfyE.