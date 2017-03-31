Commissaries highlight Month of Military Child

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 31, 2017

Sallie Cauthers

DeCA marketing and mass media specialist

Commissaries are observing April, the Month of the Military Child, with giveaways and savings for the entire family.

“At the Defense Commissary Agency, we do all we can to provide our military children and their families with significant savings on groceries and household items” said Tracie Russ, Defense Commissary Agency (De-CA’s) sales director.

“With events such as ProCamps and our ‘5-2-1-0′ nutritional message, we recognize the unique challenges our youth experience because of the demands of military life.”

DeCA’s industry partners — vendors, suppliers and brokers — are collaborating with commissaries in April to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs. Also, shoppers can find even more deals on De-CA’s website, www.commissaries.com, along with the commissary sales flyer, which features discounted items and healthy recipe ideas.

Patrons can also access the DeCA website for the following features: the Commissary Rewards Card, which allows patrons to redeem coupons electronically at the commissary checkout. Patrons can pick up a card at their local commissary and register it at www.commissaries.com/rewards/index. cfm, where they can log into their account to load coupons on the card before they shop; and DeCA’s new Nutritional Guide Program; go to www.commissaries.com/healthy-living/nutrition-guide.cfm to learn more about the color-coded shelf labels that point out items with key nutrient attributes such as low sodium, whole grain, no sugar added, low fat, good source of fiber and organic.

Customers can check their local commissary for details on dates and times for promotions such as:

• Commissaries worldwide will use the Month of the Military Child to educate shoppers to encourage their children about healthier lifestyles. The “5-2-1-0” message remains the call to action: Eat five fruits and vegetables every day; limit recreational screen time to two hours or less daily; get one hour or more of physical activity every day and avoid all drinks with sugar. Your local commissary may have commissary tours highlighting the nutritional value of fresh fruits and vegetables along with recipes, food sampling and giveaways. Check with your local commissary to find out when your child’s event takes place.

• Many camps, 30-day dash, three ways to win! Through April 15, almost 100 commissaries worldwide will have a chance to win a football ProCamp for their installation. Winning stateside installations will host a free, two-day football camp for military children, both boys and girls, in first through eighth grade. At these camps, participants will learn from and play with some of their favorite NFL players like Alejandro Villanueva (Pittsburgh Steelers), Andre Roberts (Atlanta Falcons), Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers), Steve Smith, Sr. (formerly of the Baltimore Ravens), Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers), LeGarrette Blount (New England Patriots).

“As we honor our military children, don’t miss out on these opportunities to save even more,” Russ said.