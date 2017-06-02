Commissaries focus on emergency supplies

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 02, 2017

Kevin L. Robinson

DeCA public affairs specialist

To prepare for nature’s unexpected fury during hurricane season, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) encourages its patrons to use their benefit for emergency supplies.

“Each year, our industry partners help us offer tremendous savings on many of the items our patrons need to be ready for an emergency — natural or manmade,” said Tracie Russ, DeCA director of sales.

DeCA’s severe weather promotional package includes discounts on the following items: beef jerky and other assorted meat snacks, soup and chili mixes, canned goods, powdered milk, cereals, batteries, airtight bags, weather-ready flashlights, tape (all-weather, heavy-duty shipping and duct), first aid kits, lighters, matches, lanterns, candles, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes. Specific items may vary from store to store.

Be it hurricane, tornado or a man-made event, emergency preparedness officials suggest having a disaster supply kit that includes the following items:

• Water, at least one gallon daily, per person (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home).

• Non-perishable foods and foods for infants and the elderly (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home).

• Paper goods such writing paper, paper plates, paper towels and toilet paper.

• Cooking items such pots, pans, baking sheets, cooking utensils, charcoal, a grill and a manual can opener.

• First-aid kit, including bandages, medicines and prescription medications.

• Cleaning materials, such as bleach, sanitizing spray, and hand and laundry soap.

• Specialty foods, such as diet and low-calorie foods and drinks.

• Toiletries, such as personal hygiene items and moisture wipes.

• Pet care items, such as food, water, muzzle, leash, carrier, medications, medical records, and identification and immunization tags.

• Lighting accessories, such as flashlight, batteries, candles and matches.

• Battery-powered or hand crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).

• Duct tape, scissors.

• Multipurpose tool.

• Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies).

• Cell phone with chargers.

• Family and emergency contact information.

• Extra cash.

• Emergency blanket.

• Maps of the area.

•Blankets or sleeping bags.

For more information about disaster preparedness, go to www.commissaries.com/disaster_prep.cfm for lists of resources.