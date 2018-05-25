Comedy hypnotist show returns to Joint Base

Ho'okele Staff | May 25, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

It will be two days of laughter and fun when comedy hypnotist Chuck Milligan brings his show to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam next weekend. Milligan entertains base patrons with shows at Sharkey Theater on June 2 and 3.

The June 2 show is an adult-themed show, with admittance limited to 18 years and older only. Milligan’s show on June 3 has material that is appropriate for all ages.

For the June 3 show, parents are welcome to bring their kids, although on-stage participation will be limited to ages 14 years and older.

Milligan entertains the crowd while still maintaining the dignity of the volunteers, something not common with many other hypnosis shows. While he has come to the base several times over the years, it’s the participants from the audience that help make the show unique each time. The volunteers and their reactions become the stars of the show when under his guidance and suggestions.

Both shows are free to attend and no tickets are required. The June 2 show begins at 7:30 p.m. while the show on June 3 starts at 2 p.m. Doors will open an hour prior to the show along with the snack bar. With seating at Sharkey Theater maxing out at about 400, organizers encourage everyone to come early for the best seats. Each show will last between 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.