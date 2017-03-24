Combined squad outlasts CSP for second victory

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

A combined team of 690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron (690 COS) and 747th Communication Squadron (747 CS) picked up a goal in the second half and then hung on to squeak by Commander Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) CSP, 1-0, on March 18 in a White Division intramural soccer matchup at Quick Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

With the win, 690 COS/747 CS picked up their second victory of the young season to improve their record to 2-0-1, while CSP saw their record fall to 2-2.

The winning goal came off the foot of military family member Kenneth Baker, who scored on a boot from the right sideline after seeing CSP goalkeeper Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Tim Kearns over-commit to one side of the goal.

“It was wide open,” Baker said about his game winning shot. “They told me that the keeper tends to hang himself by getting out too far. So, all I needed to do was slow down my run, wait for him and bend it around him.”

At the start, it appeared that the 690 COS/747 CS would have the distinct upper hand, as CSP entered the game with one less player on the field.

Still, CSP gave a solid accounting of themselves by negating the handicap with aggressive play.

The team covered ground so well that they fought off the 690 COS/747 CS in the first half to keep the game tied at 0-0.

“They (CSP) were putting up a good defense, but I think we could have had more goals,” Baker said. “I think our finishing just needs a little more touching.”

In the second half, following the goal by Baker, the game reverted back into a defensive struggle with both teams coming up with great stops.

With CSP getting more active in trying to complete runs to the goal, 690 COS/747 CS goalkeeper Tech. Sgt. Mike Williams was put on the spot and responded with huge stops to preserve the team’s slim advantage.

“After that (goal), the white team really stepped up their game,” Williams said. “They put the pressure on us the last 10 minutes. They were playing a lot of through balls, trying to get those breakaways. You have to be ready to break on it and stop it.”

One ferocious standoff came shortly after the game’s only goal, when CSP stormed the net with three short-range shots at the goal.

Williams picked up the first shot, but fell out of position to open up a gateway for CSP to tie it all up.

Instead, Williams’ teammates came to his rescue by coming up with two more stops to turn CSP away.

“That’s all credit to our defense,” he said. “I made that save and it took me completely out of position, but that was all on our defense. I don’t know how they did it.”

Later with time running out, CSP set up for a free kick near the 690 COS/747 CS goal.

Once again, Williams came up with a diving stop to bat the ball away with a two-handed stuff that stuck down CSP.

“That felt great,” Williams said about the diving stop. “I haven’t dove like that since I was a kid.”

Baker said that while the win was another step in the right direction, the game revealed a lot of areas in which the team has to improve.

Getting back in shape is one factor, but he also said that building a stronger scheme is something that needs to be addressed.

“We have to work on our center, so we need to work on our formation,” he said. “We have three mids, but if you look, it looks like we have zero. Sometimes, I had to come back and fill in. It’s only our third game, so we’re doing good.”