Combined military band concert set for May 20 at Hawaii Theatre

Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

Story and photo by Honolulu Navy League

The Honolulu Navy League has announced that the 32nd Annual Combined Military Band Concert will be held on Saturday, May 20, during Military Appreciation Month.

The event, free and open to the public, will be held at the historic Hawaii Theatre with open seating beginning at 6:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert start time.

Admission and seating is not guaranteed and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Navy League was founded in 1902 by President Theodore Roosevelt.

Its mission is to educate the public on a need for a strong sea service, to include the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and the Merchant Marine.

This year the United States Marine Forces of the Pacific Band will be the military lead and they will be led and conducted by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryan Sherlock.

The combined band features service members from each branch of the military, with each respective conductor taking turns overseeing patriotic songs.

Tickets will be available for pickup at JN Auto Group, Cycle City Hawaii and the Hawaii Theatre Center.