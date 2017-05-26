College tuition assistance dollars available

Ho'okele Staff | May 26, 2017

Ed Barker

Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Public Affairs

For service members interested in pursuing or continuing their education while on active duty, Navy tuition assistance (TA) is designed to help.

“Two of the questions we get asked most often are ‘How do I get started with my education?’ and ‘How do I pay for it?’,” said Ernest D’Antonio, Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Voluntary Education (VOLED) Program director. “The answers are easy. 1) Start with the Navy College Program (NCP) website or Virtual Education Center (VEC), and 2) Talk with your Navy College Education Counselor to ensure TA eligibility and 3) Apply.”

• TA can fund up to 16 semester hours, 24 quarter hours or 240 clock hours per fiscal year, and pay up to $250 per semester hour, $166.67 per quarter hour or $16.67 per clock hour.

•TA can be used to pay for courses leading to a first certificate, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree.

• TA funded classes, combined with credits already earned from a service member’s military training from their Joint Services Transcript (JST), may accelerate degree completion while on active duty. Also, Final Multiple Score advancement points are available for degree completion through the E-6 exam.

Lt. Cmdr. Nick Turner, Navy VOLED deputy director, stressed that TA money is currently available, and Sailors have a broad window in which to apply.

“The summer term is fast approaching and now is not too soon to begin planning for the fall term as well,” Turner said. “Sailors need to ensure their WebTA applications are submitted and command approved between 120 and 14 days before the term start date.”

For Sailors in the Continental United States (CONUS), contact a Navy College education counselor with your questions via the NCP website at (www.navycollege.navy.mil) Assistance Center, using Help Requests, CHAT, or call the Navy College Virtual Education Center (VEC) at 1-877-838-1659, DSN 492-4684. Customer service hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. The VEC is closed on federal holidays. The web-site also includes training, informational videos, and briefs to help Sailors navigate the VOLED process.

For Sailors outside CONUS, visit your local Navy College Office or use any of the methods mentioned prevously.

All Sailors can also download the Navy College Program mobile app from the GooglePlay or Apple Store.

For the latest information on Navy Voluntary Education, visit www.facebook.com/NavyVoluntaryEducation/ or www.navycollege.navy.mil/.