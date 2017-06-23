CO I picks up first win of the softball season

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 23, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Despite giving 100 percent on the softball diamond this season, it seems as if Company I (CO I) just could not find a way to come out on top at the end of a game.

Well, the season-long skid came to an abrupt end on June 20. CO I got out of the box quickly against the Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii Spooks and then hung on to earn a 10-8 decision in a Red Division softball matchup at Millican Field.

The win came after seven losses in row for CO I to start the season, while the Spooks now hold a 3-6 mark.

CO I started off strong with three runs in the top of the first inning and followed that with four more runs in the second to hold a 7-1 lead over the Spooks.

Cpl. Ryland Johnson, who figured large in the victory, said that no matter what their record was coming into the game against the Spooks, CO I would be tough to beat if they played loose.

“We were just trying to come out here and have some fun,” Johnson said. “No matter how many losses we had back-to-back, just coming out here and having fun worked, I guess.”

Starting off hot, the CO I bats got two men on in the first inning with only one out, before Cpl. Brent Eggers lined a base hit to drive in the first run.

Then, CO I pitcher Sgt. Travis Torman helped his own cause by following up with another single en route to a 3-0 lead after only one frame.

While CO I allowed the Spooks to score on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the inning, the team’s smoking bats picked up right where they left off in the top half of the first.

With two men on and one out, Lance Cpl. Nico Gargano hit a single to drive in CO I’s fourth run of the game.

Things got even better for CO I, when Johnson pounced on a pitch and drove a long ball to the outfield fence for a two-run triple and a 6-1 advantage.

“I was just looking for contact,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even look at it (the ball). I was looking at the third base (coach) and he was just saying c’mon, c’mon.”

Having batting around the order in just two innings, Eggers found himself in his second clutch situation of the game, and as he did the first time around, he delivered.

This time, Eggers got himself a two-bagger for his second RBI of the game and a 7-1 lead for CO I.

Although down by six runs, the Spooks quickly showed that there was still a lot of life left in the team.

After a big four-run inning by CO I, the Spooks returned the favor in the bottom of the second inning by retaliating with three runs of their own.

Big hits of the inning came off the bats of Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class Shawn Hackworth, who drove in one run with a single, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Alexander Smith, who plated the other two runs with a base hit.

From there, the Spooks pecked away at the lead until they caught CO I at 8-8 with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

However, in their last turn at-bat, Johnson came up with another big hit, when his second triple of the game put CO I back out in front at 9-8.

“They (the Spooks) were playing pretty far back, so I just pushed it out that way,” Johnson said. “I placed that one out there in right field and they weren’t ready for it.”

Next batter, Eggers, sent Johnson home with another triple for an insurance run.

It was Eggers’ third RBI of the game.

“We finally played together as a team,” Johnson said about the win. “Before, we weren’t giving each other help.”