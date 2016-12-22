CNR visits NOSC Pearl Harbor with personal message

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2016

CHIEF PETTY OFFICER ELIZABETH REISEN

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

More than 200 Sailors, assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Pearl Harbor, took time away from a busy drill weekend Dec. 4, to speak with the new Chief of Navy Reserve at an all-hands call at Ford Island Conference Center on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Vice Adm. Luke M. McCollum relieved Vice Adm. Robin Braun Sept. 26 to become the 14th Chief of Navy Reserve. As part of his first 180 days in command, McCollum kicked off a trip to visit various units and Navy Operational Support Centers, which included NOSC Pearl Harbor.

After 10 years on active duty, McCollum has spent 23 years in the Selected Reserve (SELRES) before being recalled to be Chief of Navy Reserve. During his talk, he expressed a personal tie to today’s Navy reservist.

“I feel like I am a part of you,” said McCollum, as he recounted that his recent experience of being mobilized, helped him prepare as CNR. “As I relate to you as a SELRES, I also relate to it as I venture back into the Navy.”

McCollum spoke from experience on role clarity, resiliency, and improving the mobilization process and he emphasized the importance of Ready to Serve (R2S), at the all-hands.

He also stressed the importance of being proud of how one’s personal experiences can shape their professional journey.

“With all of you, you have your stories,” said McCollum. “Be proud of these stories because your neighbors, your friend, are actually quite envious of you, in the sense that you have the opportunity to serve in the Navy and wear the uniform.”

In addition to the all hands, McCollum attended a change of command for Space and Naval Warfare Command Reserve, toured other units assigned to NOSC Pearl Harbor and recognized several Sailors during an awards ceremony.

Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Smith, assistant training petty officer for Regional Operations Center Pearl Harbor, was honored to have McCollum present him with his Sailor of the Year citation and found it interesting to learn more about the new CNR.

“I was surprised [McCollum] was a fellow reservist,” Smith said. “I like that he did his time and realizes what we are going through. He is very supportive of what we are going through.”

Hawaii was McCollum’s fourth stop on a trip that will soon take him to Djibouti, Africa, to visit with mobilized Sailors downrange.

NOSC Pearl Harbor has a staff of 20 personnel who provide support to 32 reserve units comprised of 620 Sailors. These units provide strategic depth to operational staffs, intelligence units, construction battalions, and medical facilities all over the Pacific theater of operations.