CNO visits with Sailors at Joint Base

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2017

MC1 JEFFREY TROUTMAN Navy Public Affairs

Support Element Detachment Hawaii

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson met with Sailors from various commands across U.S. Pacific Fleet during an all-hands call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 19.

The visit was Richardson’s final stop after a series of visits throughout the Asian-Pacific area of operation during the past month.

“We’ve had a great opportunity to connect with our Sailors, leadership, world partners and allies during this trip,” Richardson said. “I can honestly say to you that this is the most talented Navy we’ve ever had on the books. The data we have, be it test scores of other statistics, proves that.”

Richardson conversed with Sailors about the current forward deployed status of our Navy and discussed changes across the fleet during the past year. A question and answer session addressed a variety of topics including issues concerning the current evaluation system and how technology and networking are helping the Navy stay ahead of the learning curve.

Additionally, Richardson conveyed to the audience his expectations for the year ahead.

“For the past 18 months, we’ve been studying what sort of Navy the nation needs right now to meet its mission requirements,” Richardson said. “My aim for this conversation today is that we can look back at the end of next year and have no doubt in anyone’s military mind that the U.S. Navy is a much safer place to be if you’re a Sailor, and that our allies are reassured that there is no better ally than our Navy. We are the best Navy in the world today, but we must continue to earn that title everyday.”

Richardson became the 31st CNO on Sept. 18, 2015. He serves as the Navy’s most senior officer, a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a principal advisor to the Secretary of the Navy, Secretary of Defense and the President.