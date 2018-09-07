CNIC’s Ready Navy Program: ‘Get Ready, Get Set, Prepare!’

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 07, 2018

Navy Installations Command Public Affairs

Hurricane Lane may be gone, but personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Navy Region Hawaii, Pacific Missile Range Facility and associated commands are encouraged to stay prepared.

September is National Emergency Preparedness Month. Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Ready Navy Program educates Sailors and their families on how to be prepared when an emergency occurs. This year’s overall theme is “Disasters Happen. Prepare Now. Learn How.”

Each week in September will have a focused theme: Make and Practice Your Plan; Learn Life Saving Skills; Check Your Insurance Coverage; and Save For an Emergency.

“National Preparedness Month reminds us all of the importance of being prepared in the event disaster strikes,” said Tim Alexander, CNIC director of operations. “For many of us, it is not a question of ‘if’ but a matter of ‘when.’ Having a well thought-out plan to execute when the time comes significantly improves the chances of a positive outcome.”

Ready Navy is a proactive Navy-wide emergency preparedness, public awareness program. It is designed for the Navy community, to increase the ability of every person and family on or near Navy installations to meet today’s challenges head on and plan and prepare for all types of hazards, ranging from hurricanes and earthquakes to terrorist attacks. By exploring the links on the Ready Navy site, you will:

• Be informed of potential hazards and what to do before, during, and after an emergency,

• Understand the steps to make an emergency plan that includes what to do, where to go, and what to take with you,

• Learn to build a kit to support basic needs for a minimum of three days, and

• Access tools and resources to help you and your family prepare for emergency situations that could arise at any time with no warning.

Navy personnel and families are strongly encouraged to strengthen emergency planning at home, as well as at work, by reading and following the tips and information found at www.ready.navy.mil.

“Pull out your insurance policies and make sure they provide the right coverage for you,” Alexander said. “Keep some amount of cash on hand, in small denominations; it is likely that credit and debit cards will not be usable for some period of time. Finally, consider taking a first aid or CPR class; you or your family’s lives may depend on it!”

For more information, visit https://www.ready.navy.mil/. For general questions you may also contact the Navy Personnel Command Customer Service Center at (866)827-5672.