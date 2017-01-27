CNIC commander visits Joint Base

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Vice Adm. Dixon Smith visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan 23-24.

This was a return visit for Smith who served as the former Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific from 2008 to November 2011.

CNIC’s mission is to enable the Navy’s operating concept through enterprise alignment of all shore installation support to the fleet, fighter and family.

During his visit, he held office calls, meetings at U.S. Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Pacific Air Forces and toured various facilities including Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Hickam Fitness Center, Hangar 54, Ford Island Child Development Center and the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

As he prepares to transfer to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and become Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics, Smith said he was impressed with the growth of the installations in Hawaii since his departure in 2011.

“What makes this trip so special is to see how the team at Navy Region Hawaii is providing long-term support to our warfighters and their families,” he said.

“The positive attitude and great customer service is everywhere, and I see their strong commitment to excellence and readiness.”

Smith met service members and government employees during his visit and shared with them the goal and future of shore capabilities. Throughout the visit he emphasized his guiding principles that include great customer service, brilliance on the basics, making smart business decisions, continuous improvement and positive Navy representation.

“It was great listening to the vice admiral explain where shore installations are headed into the future,” said Yeoman 1st Class Cameron Kay.

The former region commander said the visit was also a nice reminder of his time living in the area.

“It’s great to be back in Hawaii and to spend time with the ohana. Kiki and I have great friends here in both the military and civilian communities. And we have such great memories.”