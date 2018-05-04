Club Pearl welcomes back Brews & Cues

Ho'okele Staff | May 04, 2018

Veronika McKenney

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

After almost two years, the popular Brews & Cues moved from its temporary home and returned to the original location at the Club Pearl Complex. Newly refurbished, the bar offers air-conditioned indoor seating as well as outdoor lanai seating for the sunny days. Patrons can play pool, enjoy some cool refreshments, and watch live sports seven days a week. A brand new sound and entertainment system will be installed by the middle of May.

“Our team worked very hard and we are very excited to be back ‘home’ in time for (the Rim of the Pacific Exercise) ,” said Debbie Steinly, the club manager.

The renovation of Club Pearl is almost complete. The Country Bar, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut are all returning as well. The re-launch for each has yet to be confirmed but all establishments are expected to open by the end of May, well ahead of the busy RIMPAC summer season.

Brews & Cues is located at 915 North Road, Bldg. 1314. Hours of operation are: Monday-Thursday: 1 to 11 p.m.; Friday: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.