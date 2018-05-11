City council honors contributions to combat sexual assault

Ho'okele Staff | May 11, 2018

Story and photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Robles

PACAF Public Affairs

The Honolulu City Council honored Dr. Lisa Charles, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program manager, along with other community action team representatives from around the state during the Honolulu Mayor and City Council Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation Ceremony at Honolulu City Hall April 18.

“We are really fortunate because here on Oahu we have all branches of service available,” Charles said.

“This is a beautiful relationship with our community partners. Commanders and leaders throughout the Pacific are doing a fantastic job with amazing and creative efforts in bringing awareness to sexual assault and doing their part to eradicate it in the ranks.”

Six individuals received honorary certificates and proclamations recognizing their contribution to a better Hawaii free from sexual violence. These individuals focused on providing education and raising awareness to their respective focus groups.

“The fight to end sexual assault in Hawaii is something we must all support, and the only way to do this is by working together as one,” said Roy Amemiya, Honolulu City managing director.

“The perpetrators of sexual assault lose their power when we stand up united and let them know that we won’t accept their actions.”

April is nationally recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

Throughout the year and emphasized during SAAM, people are reminded that they can intervene in situations that may lead to sexual assault.

Regardless of experience, job or location, people can spread a culture that rejects inappropriate and o ffensive behavior.

“It’s a month where we can educate and highlight that sexual assault is still an ongoing issue,” Charles said.

“It would be a beautiful world where we no longer have these months and campaigns because that means that we have eradicated sexual assault.”

The united effort of each action team allows the community as a whole to take a stand against sexual assault.

The Military Community Action Team consists of representatives from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Hawaii Air National Guard and Hawaii National Guard. Military leaders from around the island attended the ceremony to show their support for the award winners.

Throughout the year, PACAF will continue to combat sexual assault with the help of communities and sister services throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

If you have questions, concerns, or want to report a sexual assault, please call the DoD Safe Helpline at (877) 995-5247 or visit www.sexualassaultpreventionresponse.af.mil.