Chung-Hoon hands Preble first loss of the season

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The red-hot USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Hooligans notched their fourth win in a row by dispatching the previously undefeated USS Preble (DDG 88), 57-49, in overtime on Feb. 25. It was a battle of top intramural basketball teams in the Afloat Division at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

The victory was the fourth in a row and raised the Hooligans’ record to 4-1 to gain sole possession of second place in the division, one game behind Joint Base defending champs USS O’Kane (DDG 77).

Preble, which entered the showdown without any losses, dropped their first game of the season and fell to 3-1.

“We came here today knowing that we would have to win,” Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Mayo said. “We needed to beat them to get to the top because we lost to O’Kane.”

Knowing that you have to win and going out to accomplish the feat are two totally different things, as the Hooligans found out early against Preble.

Trailing for most of the first half, Chung-Hoon finally caught Preble at 22-22 on a steal and lay-up by Machinist’s Mate Fireman Kelen Lewis with only 3:20 before intermission.

Chung-Hoon fell behind again, but caught Preble in a tie once more, before giving up a basket near the horn to go into halftime trailing by a bucket at 29-27.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Mayo, whose feathery touch scorched the net for three treys in the first half, put Chung-Hoon back up on top with his fourth three-point shot of the game to make it 30-29.

The shot lead to an 8-1 run by Chung-Hoon to start off the second half and gave them a 35-30 lead.

However, Preble refused to go away and a three-point basket by Damage Controlman 3rd Class Daqundre Harper narrowed the Chung-Hoon lead down to 35-33 at the 10:15 mark.

Later, Preble shooting forward Engineman 2nd Class (SW) Blake Petenbrink knocked down a trey that pulled Preble to within a point at 39-38, but the shot only seemed to rouse Mayo from a short slumber.

Mayo, who already made four three-points shots in the game, connected on two back-to-back treys on successive trips down the floor to make it 45-38 with only 3:05 remaining in regulation.

“Coach told me in the second half that when we get the ball, I go in,” Mayo said. “I knew I was hot today, so I just kept shooting and they were falling. They were sagging off of me and went man defense, so I just kept shooting.”

While Preble did manage to come back and tie the score at 47-47 to send it into overtime, Chung-Hoon put the defensive clamps on their foe and held them to only one basket in the entire overtime.

Like they did in the second half, Chung-Hoon controlled the paint and forced Preble into taking long shots from the perimeter, which ultimately sealed the victory.

“It was close, so we just told ourselves to put our hands up and communicate,” Mayo said. “Once we started doing that, we started getting deflected passes, steals and getting up the court for lay-ups.”

With only four games remaining on their schedule, Mayo said that the win over Preble puts them in great position to run the table, which he says would be a huge boost going in the playoffs — especially if they meet O’Kane once more.

“It’s very important,” he said. “O’Kane beat us in the first game, so it’s kind of like a rivalry thing. The first time, we weren’t really ready. Now, we’re ready.”