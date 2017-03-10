Chung-Hoon fights off strong effort by Halsey

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

In the NFL, the saying goes that on any given Sunday, any team can give an opponent a battle, no matter what its record going into the game.

Apparently, the rule holds true in the intramural basketball Afloat Division at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), as proven by USS Halsey (DDG 97) in their showdown against USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Hooligans.

Running onto the court at JBPHH Fitness Center on March 4 with a 1-3 record, Halsey kept close until the very end, despite having only six players to start the matchup.

Although leading with only about seven minutes remaining in the game, Halsey started to lose ground. Chung-Hoon picked up the pace and began crashing the boards and hitting clutch shots from the perimeter.

In the end, Chung-Hoon was able to escape with a 47-40 victory to earn their fifth win against only one defeat, while Halsey fell to 1-4.

Leading the charge on the inside for Chung-Hoon was center Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Desmond Tate, who came alive in the second half.

Tate, who scored only two points on free throws in the first half, crashed the boards to pump in nine points on a variety of drives and putbacks to keep Chung-Hoon in the hunt, before taking over late in the game.

“I feel like we could have ran away with this game, seeing that they only had six people,” Tate said. “But all in all, we got the win. Everybody pitched in and contributed. We excelled on the boards today and it was a great win.”

Like most of the game, the first half was especially tough. The teams traded baskets all the way until halftime.

Halsey struggled at first and remained scoreless until seven minutes into the game, when Operations Specialist 1st Class Darius Mitchell scored the team’s first basket.

Later, Mitchell came back and dropped a three ball to tie the game at 14-14 and then, Chief Fire Controlman Brian Lee followed up with a lay-up to give Halsey their first lead of the game at 16-14 with 6:26 remaining in the first half.

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Fernando Tait fired in a trey to extend the Halsey lead, but back came Chung-Hoon to tie it up at 20-20 on a basket by Electronics Technician 3rd Class Daryl Vincent.

Chung-Hoon took the lead on their next trip down the floor with a bucket by Interior Communications Technician 1st Class John Cole, but just before the buzzer, Ensign Bryan Neely scored to tie the game at 22-22 going into intermission.

Starting off the second half, Halsey was able to capture and hold a lead by as much as five points until 7:30 into the game.

At that point, Halsey big man and top scorer Operations Specialist 1st Class Byron Jones sustained an injury to his left shoulder and was forced to sit out the rest of the game.

Tate said that once Jones went down, it was time to go hard and dominate the paint.

“Byron is an exceptionally strong player,” Tate said. “Once he went down, we could not let them hang around.”

Two minutes later, Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Mayo sunk a teardrop inside the lane that tied the score up at 31-31.

Mayo then followed up on his game-tying basket by connecting on back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to put up Chung-Hoon for good at 37-35.

“Mayo’s extremely clutch,” Tate said. “That’s why he wears Kobe’s. It’s all in the shoes.”

While teams may be gunning for Chung-Hoon, due to that high positioning in the Afloat Division standings, Tate said that it doesn’t matter who they are playing.

The only thought right now is to finish off the rest of the division, so they can meet up with defending champs USS O’Kane (DDG-77), who is the only team to defeat Chung-Hoon this season.

“I don’t think it gets harder,” Tate said. “Knowing that we have to play the O’Kane again, I think we are more focused on coming back and beating them. We just want to win everything.”