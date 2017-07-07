Chung-Hoon blasts their way to win over War Canoe

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 07, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) slammed three home runs en route to a 13-3 mercy-rule victory over USS Hawaii (SSN 776) War Canoe on July 1 in an Afloat Division intramural softball game at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The win kept Chung-Hoon in the hunt for the Afloat Division pennant with a record of 7-2, while the War Canoe saw their record drop to 2-6.

In the 10-run victory, Chung-Hoon batters zeroed in on the War Canoe pitcher with a high-volume attack that included three home runs.

“We do a lot of time in the week taking cuts,” Chief Gunner’s Mate Roger Smith said. “Our guys are good defensively, so they got a lot of time just practicing on their offense. He (the pitcher) was throwing everything a little shallow, so we let it travel through and then drive it hard.”

The extra time in the batter’s box translated very quickly for Chung-Hoon. The team cracked two of their three home runs in the top of the first inning that led to five runs.

Ensign Jack Hanley got things started with a single that drove in the first run of the game.

Then, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Shon O’Conner put the first big dent in the game by crushing a pitch over the left-field fence for a home run with two men on base and a 4-0 lead.

Next, Lt. Renaldo Hollins smacked another long shot that got past the outfielders and rolled to the fence.

Hollins touched all the bases for an inside-the-park homer that extended the lead to 5-0.

War Canoe got back one of the runs in the bottom of the inning, but Chung-Hoon took it back and reclaimed a five-run lead. Operation Specialists 3rd Class Matt Feeler led off the top of the second by taking another pick downtown over the fence for the team’s third homer of the game and a 6-1 advantage.

“It’s just good vision,” Smith said. “He’s (Feeler) put in a lot of work on his offense. He had a rough last week. He went out there, put some work in and was just showing off.”

As impressive as the team’s six runs in the first two innings were, Chung-Hoon batters seemed to be just warming up.

In the top of the third inning, the team nearly doubled its run production. Chung-Hoon picked up two more extra-base hits to score four times and take a 10-1 lead.

Hanley drilled a triple that drove in the first run and was followed by O’Conner, who crunched another triple to drive in Hanley for the second run.

Hollins and Feeler drove in two more runs with RBI singles to close out the top of the third.

War Canoe did manage to score two runs in the bottom of the third, but in the top of the fourth, Chung-Hoon put the finishing touch on their mercy-rule win by scoring three times for the 13-3 final score.

In the inning, Hanley came up big again to drive in two runs with a slam that got to the fence for a double.

Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Daniel Drellano picked up the team’s final run on a single that drove in Hanley.

“I think our record shows that we have a lot of good guys on the field,” Smith said. “We haven’t seen the ashore guys, but we’ve got a lot of good stuff. Our stuff is pretty competitive. If we get everybody here, duty and underways aren’t messing and we get our full squad, it’s hard to find somebody that can keep up.”