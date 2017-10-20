Cheering for breast cancer awareness

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 20, 2017

5and 6-year-olds on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam cheer team perform at the Pink Day Fun Run event Oct. 13. More than 300 active duty military, retirees, families and Department of Defense civilians also joined in the event, beginning at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange parking lot. Participants ran or walked two miles to bring awareness about breast cancer. The event also included an agility course, and a drawing for prizes from NEX and the Hickam and Pearl Harbor Defense Commissary Agency locations. Other participating agencies included the Joint Base Military and Family Support Center, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii; Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Navy Lodge, Wounded Warriors and Kaiser Permanente. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. NEX photo by Stephanie Lau