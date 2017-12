Chapels announce holiday schedule

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 08, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapels have announced the 2017 holiday schedule.

Roman Catholic holiday services:

• Dec. 8, 11:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Mass at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

• Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Mass at Hickam Chapel Center.

• Dec. 24, 8:15 a.m., Catholic Mass at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

• Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

• Dec. 25, 9 a.m., Christmas Day Mass at Hickam Chapel Center.

• Jan. 1, 9 a.m., New Year ‘s Day Mass at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

Protestant holiday services:

• Dec. 9, 11 a.m., Joint Base Protestant Women Christmas brunch at Hickam Chapel Center.

• Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m., JBPHH Christmas caroling at Hickam Chapel Center.

• Dec. 24, 10 a.m., Christmas Eve traditional service at Submarine Memorial Chapel.

• Dec. 24, 8:30 a.m., Christmas Eve unity worship service at Hickam Chapel Center.

• Dec. 24, 11 a.m., Christmas Eve contemporary service at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

• Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Joint Base Christmas Eve candlelight service at Hickam Chapel Center.

Jewish holiday services:

• Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Shabbat Hanukah service at Aloha Jewish Chapel.

For more information, call the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel at 473-3971 or the Hickam Chapel Center at 449-1754.