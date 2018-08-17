Celebrating women’s equality in August

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 17, 2018

Women accepted for volunteer emergency service bound for Pearl Harbor, Territory of Hawaii, aboard the USS General Omar Bundy (AP-152) relax on deck, June 25, 1945, nearly 25 years after women in the U.S. received the right to vote.

Recently and again in November, women will have an opportunity to vote in state and national elections.

That opportunity first came 98 years ago in August 1920.

On Aug. 26, the nation will celebrate Women’s Equality Day, honoring the 19th Amendment, which allows women to vote.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Diversity Committee will be hosting commemorative activities next week.

There will be an observance at Historic Hickam Officers’ Club, Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon, with a guest speaker and a cake. Food will be available for purchase at the Wright Brothers Cafe and Grill.

There will be a special meal at Silver Dolphin Bistro, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This meal is $5.60 per person and is only open to active-duty personnel. There will be a special meal at Hale Aina Dining Facility, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is $11 per person and will be open to active duty service members, retirees and valid ID cardholders.

On Aug. 18, 1920, Congress ratified the 19th Amendment, allowing women to vote.

In 1971, New York Rep. Bella Abzug went a step further, and worked to establish Women’s Equality Day, every Aug. 26 in honor of this historical change.

Throughout history, women have made advancements in achieving equality in the military as well. Today, women make up 20.1 percent of the U.S. Air Force, which is more than 64,000 women, according to the Air Force Personnel Center. As of December 2017, more than 74,000 women made up the total force of the U.S. Navy.

For more information, contact MAC (EXW) Jean Bissainthe with jean.bissainthe@navy.mil, or call 474-9016.