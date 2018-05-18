Celebrating the Gannenmono

Ho'okele Staff | May 18, 2018

Kristen Wong

Life & Leisure Editor Ho‘okele

Just in time for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, multiple organizations are kicking off a yearlong commemoration of the first Japanese immigrants in Hawaii.

The Kizuna Group, made up of 20 local organizations, is coordinating various events this year.

The first group, which came to Hawaii in 1868, was known as “Gannenmono,” which means “first-year men.” The immigrants, who came from Yokohama, had various backgrounds from displaced samurai to cooks.

Japanese Americans have had a long history in Hawaii, from the first immigrants to plantation workers and eventually service members in World War II.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants to arrive in Hawaii.

To join in celebration, the crew of the Kaiwo Maru, a four-masted barque tall training ship visited Kahalui, Maui from May 2 to 5, and Honolulu from May 6 to 10.

Whilte visiting, the cadets met local dignitaries and members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cadets, who are learning seafaring skills aboard the Kaiwo Maru through the Japan agency of Maritime Education and Training for Seafarers, may venture into various professions, from the Japanese Self-Defense Force to working as a merchant marine.

Summer C. Escajeda, a ship agent with Transmarine Navigation Corporation, helped provide port support for the Kaiwo Maru during its stay.

She said the Kaiwo Maru added another port to its itinerary this year specifically for the 150th anniversary of the gannenmono.

“The Kaiwo Maru ship has sailed all the way from Yokohama to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants, or the Gannenmono,” said Consul Masamori Kobayashi, from the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu.

“Her visit to Hawaii provides invaluable opportunities for the young cadets of the ship, not only to train in navigation, but to interact with the locals through various activities on and off the ship, and to learn about the history of the Japanese immigrants to Hawaii.

These types of exchanges only serve to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Japan and Hawaii.”

For more information about coming events, visit https://kizunahawaii.com.

Gannenmono events coming up

• May 20: Honolulu Ekiden & Music Festival Waikiki Shell, 2805 Monsarrat Ave. Visit hnlekiden.org.

• May 26: Carolyn Okinaga, Dennis Irie and Dr. Milton Oshiro will be guest speakers at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, May 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The trio will share their experiences as children living on the Ewa Plantation.

• June 1: There will be a Gannenmono exhibition from June 1 through Dec. 15 at Bishop Museum, 1525 Bernice St. For more information, visit https:// bishopmuseum.org or call 847-3511.

• June 2: Obon Service and Obon Dance is scheduled at Hawaii’s Plantation Village, located at 94-695 Waipahu St. For more information, visit http:// www.hawaiiplantationvillage.org or call 677-0110.

• June 5: NHK Documentary “Rescuing the Lost Battalion: The story behind the heroes'” at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Free admission. The JCCH is located at 2454 S. Beretania St. Suite 201.

• June 6: 2018 Summer Judo Camp and Celebration Pearl City High School gymnasium. 99-119 Holo Pl. For more information, visit www.50statejudo.com.

• June 8: Pan-Pacific Festival is scheduled from June 8 to 10. This free event includes a parade, hula festival, and various performances. The venues vary, from Ala Moana Center to Kuhio Beach Hula Mound. For more information, visit www.pan-pacific-festival.com, or call 926-8177.

• Through Sept. 30: Japanese kimono exhibition at the Honolulu Museum of Art, located on 900 S. Beretania St.