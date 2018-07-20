Celebrating summer with Pau Hana Concert in the Park

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 20, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Sunny skies, a summer breeze and live music greeted those who turned out for the first Pau Hana Concert in the Park of the season at Hickam Harbor on July 13. Attendees took advantage of the weather to enjoy a relaxing couple of hours under the Hawaiian sun to begin the weekend.

Folding chairs and blankets covered the lawn fronting the harbor as a crowd of nearly 300 kicked back and listened to the sounds of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet Band. The band performed a wide range of pop and rock hits over the course of an hour-plus session.

Many patrons showed up to grab their favorite spot on the lawn nearly an hour before the band took the stage. Over an hour into the event, people kept coming. Kids running, playing and laughing added to the atmosphere. A constant flow of hungry customers kept the food trucks busy.

One anomaly that grabbed some people’s attention was the unusually high tide happening on the same day. Called the king tides by some, water levels were several feet higher, although not to a harmful degree. The sight prompted kids and adults to take a moment to glance at the surroundings.

Outdoor Recreation Director Brandon Lavin was pleased with the turnout for the first concert. He said he hopes everyone returns for the upcoming dates.

The next Pau Hana Concert in the Park happens on July 27 with the Air Force Band of the Pacific. The Aug. 10 event features local rock band Elephant, who performed at Club Pearl after the 4th of July celebration.

For more information on Pau Hana Concert in the Park and other MWR events, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.