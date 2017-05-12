Celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday

Ho'okele Staff | May 12, 2017

• MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH BUFFET will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Restaurant 604. Live music will be featured from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every mom gets a rose. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information, call 888-7616.

• MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH BUFFET will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at the Lanai at Mamala Bay. Visit greatlifehawaii.com for prices. Reservations are strongly suggested to ensure a space. For more information, call 422-3002.

• MOTHER’S DAY BOWLING special will be held at the Bowling Center on the Hickam side from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Bowling Center on the Pearl Harbor side from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 14. Moms can bowl for free with a paying family member. Shoe rental is included for mothers. For more information, call 473-2574.

• MOTHER’S DAY SPECIAL will begin at 2:30 p.m. May 14 at Sharkey Theater. Moms get in for free with a paying family member during the 2:30 p.m. movie. For more information, call 473-2573.

• CRY BABY MONDAY will begin at 11 a.m. May 15 at Sharkey Theater. Moms and dads will be treated to a free movie. Parents can bring the kids, and if they cry, it’s OK. Outside food or drinks will not be permitted in the theater. Strollers will be allowed. For more information, call 473-2573.

• FREE BOOK CLUB: “Indian in the Cupboard” will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. May 17 at the Joint Base Library. Patrons who can read at or near a fourth or fifth grade reading level can join the afterschool book club. For more information, call 449-8299.

• SPEARFISHING EXCURSION will begin at 9 a.m. May 20 at Outdoor Recreation Hickam Harbor. Participants must have taken “learn to spear fish course” to participate as the skills needed for this activity can be moderate to difficult. The cost is $20, and the deadline to sign up is May 18. For more information, call 449-5215.

• LIBERTY BARRACKS BASH at Arizona Hall will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 18 at the Arizona Hall Barracks. Active duty Sailors and Airmen can join Liberty staff at Arizona Hall on Pearl Harbor for free barbecue and drinks. Bacon burgers, hotdogs, chicken and shrimp will be served. The event will also feature music and games. This event is free and for single, active-duty military E1-E6 only. For more information, call 473-2583.

• STANDUP PADDLEBOARDING at China Man’s Hat will begin at 8 a.m. May 20 at Outdoor Adventure Center Fleet Store. This trip is considered moderate to strenuous in level of difficulty. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch or snacks and plenty of water. The cost is $30, and the deadline to sign up is May 18. For more information, call 449-5215.

• AMERICA’S KIDS RUN 2017 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 20 at the Earhart Track on the Hickam side of Joint Base. This event is open to ages children ages 5 to 13. Check-in is from 8 to 9 a.m. Participants can register online at americaskidsrun.com. The deadline to sign up is May 19. Parents are welcome to run along with their kids at no charge. For run times and more information, visit greatlifehawaii.com or contact Youth Sports at 473-0789.