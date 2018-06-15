Celebrate July 4th with Stone Temple Pilots

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 15, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will celebrate the 4th of July with many activities and a concert.

Ward Field and the nearby parking area will have food and beverages for purchase, as well as free activities.

The Car Show & Shine returns this year, plus free games will be available for play on the field.

In the parking lot there will be Pacific Roller Derby matches and demonstrations.

Family activities such as a train ride and petting zoo will be staged in the grassy areas near the Navy Exchange Fleet Store.

There will be rides and inflatables (tickets available for purchase at site) for families. Families can also grab a spot early for the fireworks.

This year, the Stone Temple Pilots are scheduled to perform at Ward Field at 7:30 p.m. and play until the fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m.

Read the entrance guidelines at Great Life Hawaii’s website to know what is and isn’t allowed. On Ward Field for example, bags and backpacks are not allowed. Patrons are encouraged to bring cash, sunscreen and stay hydrated.

For more information, visit https://www.greatlifehawaii.com, and search “4th of July.”