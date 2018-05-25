Cadets bond with new submarine USS Missouri

Ho'okele Staff | May 25, 2018

Story and photo by Lt. Cmdr. Doug Maguire

Battleship Missouri– Hawaii Division Sea Cadets

The Battleship Missouri-Hawaii Division Sea Cadets and USS Missouri (SSN 780), the newest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, share a special bond.

During the arrival of the new submarine Missouri a few months ago, the Sea Cadets played significant roles such as establishing a special quarterdeck, greeting the submarine Missouri and escorting VIPs from the state of Missouri to the event.

Sea cadets had the opportunity to participate in several activities such as participating in the Commander Submarine Pacific Submarine Officer ‘s Ball where they assisted guests to their seats and validated parking tickets.

Last month, the sea cadets spent the day aboard the Missouri and toured the spaces of the submarine.

They learned what it was like to live and work in tight spaces, and were instructed on the various career fields that the submarine service had to offer. From daily operations to crisis situations, the sea cadets learned how submarines navigate, sit at the pilot watch station and more.

The sea cadets had firsthand experience with devices used aboard submarines in emergency situations when the internal atmosphere is, or potentially is, unsuitable for breathing. This device is called an EAB (emergency air breather).

To learn more about the Battleship Missouri-Hawaii Division Sea Cadets, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HawaiiSeaCadets/.