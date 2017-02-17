Bulls ‘B’ team picks up first victory of the season

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

You don’t have to score a ton of points to be the hero of a game.

Leadership, an eye for the court and getting your teammates involved are qualities that can change a game around in a hurry.

Taking a page from that play book, Tech. Sgt. Aaron Weathers took those intangible assets and translated them into points to lead the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) Bulls “B” team to their first win of the season with a 59-38 beat down of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific (NSTCP) on Feb. 15 in an intramural Red Division basketball matchup at Hickam Fitness Center.

Clinging to a five-point lead at 18-13 with time fast approaching intermission, Weathers picked up a dime on the next trip down the floor and repeated the act on the team’s next possession to put the Bulls on the right track with a nine-point advantage.

“That’s how I play,” Weathers said. “I like to pass the ball and let my guys make their shots. I see the floor, let my players get open and make shots.”

Once Weathers got in sync with his players the rest of the game seemed to just fall into place.

A three ball by Senior Airman Gary Morton earlier in the second half made it 25-16 in favor of the Bulls and then, a couple of minutes later, Weathers was back at it again. He found Morton for a wide-open shot that gave the Bulls their first double-digit lead at 30-20.

“It feels good,” Weathers said about watching his teammates take a pass and deliver the goods. “I feel better for them than when I make it.”

Just like a true leader, Weathers seemed to know when the right moment was there to pull the trigger.

After falling behind by 10, NTSCP put together a rally of their own and hung around to cut the lead by five.

However, Weathers found teammate Airman 1st Class Brandon Laird for a three-point shot and then delivered another pass to Airman 1st Class Kristian Kiburz, who promptly buried another trey to send NTSCP a message that the Bulls were playing for the win.

With Weathers leading the attack and supported by a corps of shooters, such as Laird, Kiburz, Morton and power forward Airman 1st Class Michael Portilla, it’s hard to imagine that the “B” team lost their first three games of the season and were tied for last place in the Red with NTSCP with identical records of 0-3.

After getting the first win of the season, Weathers indicated that it could be time that the team turns the corner.

“It feels amazing,” Weathers said about the win. “The last time we came out here, we got beat pretty bad, but this week, we came together and played together better as a team.”

As proof that t h e ” B ” t e a m came to win, the team showed no letting down as the game wore on with NTSCP.

A jumper from Kiburz with only 6:52 remaining in the game reupped the lead back into double digits at 42-32 and then the final dagger seemed to come on the very next trip down the court, as Weathers got another assist with a pass to Kiburz for his second basket in a row.

Next Wednesday, Feb. 22, the “B” team will see if they can start a mini-winning streak. They square off with the 747th Communication Squadron (747 CS), which has also struggled in the early season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hickam Fitness Center.

“I think we’re starting to get used to playing with each other,” Weathers said. “The first three games, we weren’t on the same page. But we’re rolling, so let’s get some more victories.”