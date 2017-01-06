Building bridges

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 06, 2017
Sgt. Joshua G. Brenner, a military police officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, enjoys the farewell dinner with a People’s Liberation Army Soldier Nov. 18.
Gen Robert. B. Brown, commanding general U.S Army Pacific, recognizes several People’s Liberation Army participants whose performance was exceptional as part of the closing ceremony. U.S. ARMY PHOTOS BY STAFF SGT. MICHAEL BEHLIN
Below, Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment and People’s liberation Army cross a bridge they constructed together during the 12th US-China Disaster Management Exchange, Nov. 18, Kunming, Yunnan province, People’s Republic of China. The bridge enabled them to evacuate civilians stranded on an island as part of a fictional earthquake scenario in which the two armies’ were responding as part of the recovery eﬀorts. The annual United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Security Cooperation event with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is an opportunity to share Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief lessons learned from real world events and enhance U.S. and Chinese disaster management capabilities.
