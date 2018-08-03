Bug Week 2018: What’s all the buzz about?

| Aug 03, 2018

At nightfall, families hunt for CRBs.

The Military Health System is celebrating its inaugural Bug Week through today, to educate beneficiaries and stakeholders about bug-borne illnesses they may encounter at home — both inside and outside, during leisure activities involving outdoor travel, and at forward-deployed military operational sites. Visit www.health.mil/bugs to stay informed and join the conversation.

Photos by Michelle Poppler, Ho‘okele staff

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • email
  • RSS

Category: News