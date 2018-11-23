Bringing cheer to JBPHH to kick off holiday season

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 23, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

They were dressed in red, brought good cheer and the children lined up for a chance to see them, but it wasn’t a certain jolly old elf and his crew.

These were the Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders paying a whirlwind visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that included a free cheerleading clinic with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Nov. 17.

Inclement weather forced a late venue change to Bloch Arena, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of those in attendance.

More than 180 children, ranging in age from 5 to 18, took part in the clinic, some dressed in cheer uniforms. The six Chiefs cheerleaders split the basketball court in two, half filled with teens and younger ones on the other.

Each side learned a short routine, then performed it for their families that were sitting in attendance.

The clinic ended with a large group photo and autograph session. All the cheerleaders stuck around until the lines were done, but the day didn’t end for them there.

The clinic was part of a tour put on by Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). The cheerleaders also had a meet and greet at the Hickam Exchange before putting on a AAFES-sponsored variety show at the Hickam Memorial Theater. The tour also included visiting commands prior to the event at Bloch Arena.

Photos courtesy of FFR Marketing