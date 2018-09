Ho'okele Staff | Sep 07, 2018

Navy spouse Sarah Pfeiffer (left), and Navy spouse Tiffany Henson, assist in laying military boots on the street at Ford Island Sept. 6. The boots, which bear the name of a fallen service member or military working dog, will line the path for the Fisher House 8K Hero & Remembrance Run, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8.

Photo by Kristen Wong