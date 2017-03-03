Books on North Korea give insights about life there

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

Review by Bill Doughty

“The Hidden People of North Korea: Everyday Life in the Hermit Kingdom” by Ralph Hassig and Kongdan Oh (Rowman & Littlefield, 2015), mentions the USS Pueblo incident as it describes the history of the “country of the three Kims.” North Korea captured the USS Pueblo, a reconnaissance vessel, in international waters in January 1968. The authors say the United States should try to connect with the people of North Korea, working around the Kim regime as much as possible. According to the authors, there is “faint light at the end of the tunnel” as they present evidence that what people actually believe may not match the behavior they are forced to show in front of others, especially the authoritarian state. This book goes well with Gordon G. Chang’s “Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World” (Random House, 2006), which explores the Pueblo incident in more detail.

Other recent books about North Korea include:

“My Holiday in North Korea: The Funniest/Worst Place on Earth” by Wendy E. Simmons (RosettaBooks, 2015). “All Monsters Must Die: An Excursion to North Korea” by Magnus Bartas & Fredrik Ekman (House of Anansi Press, 2011; translation from Swedish by Saskia Vogel, 2015). “The Invitation-Only Zone: The True Story of North Korea’s Abduction Project” by Robert S. Boynton (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2016).

