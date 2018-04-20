Bombers come out swinging for 324 IS/392 IS

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

A combination of bash ball by the hitters and the solid pitching of Senior Airman Megan Hinds proved to be too much for the 15th Comptroller Squadron (15 CPTS) as the 324th Intelligence Squadron (324 IS)/392nd Intelligence Squadron (392 IS) rolled to a 16-6 victory in a Red Division intramural softball game on April 17 at Hickam Softball Complex, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

While the 324 IS/392 IS unveiled a hitting attack that was solid from the first to the last batter, Hinds gave up a four spot in the bottom of the third, but was masterful on the mound the rest of the way, even setting the 15 CPTS hitters down in order in the team’s final at-bat.

“As a pitcher, it’s hard because it’s basically on you,” said Hinds, who used two catchers in an all-women battery. “I was basically trying to keep the ball inside, outside, depending on where the runners are on base. If (the batters) are really tight on the plate, I’ll try to jam them on the inside.”

In the top of the first inning, the 324 IS/392 IS warmed up quickly at the plate by scoring three times to jump out in front.

With two men in scoring position and one out, Staff Sgt. Kevin Wibiral slashed a base hit to drive in two runs.

Then with Wibiral on second base, batter Senior Airman Raymond Ortiz drove him home on another single to take a 3-0 lead.

The 15 CPTS picked one run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Master Sgt. Dustin Hindel, but in the very next frame, the 324 IS/392 IS got the run back and then some.

Airman 1st Class James Shephard ignited a big inning by stepping up to the plate and lining a shot into the gap between center and right fields.

As the ball rolled to the fence, Shephard used his speed to motor around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

“I think that built his (Shep-hard) confidence because it’s his first year,” Hinds pointed out. “When he got hold of it, he’s fast and not going to stop, it was great because all of our strong hitters, the wind was keeping it (ball) in.”

A walk and error put two men in scoring position, when Airman 1st Class Trea Atherton launched a double for two more runs, before a single by Airman 1st Class Heather Morris got a hit to drive in Atherton.

With four runs already in, the 324 IS/392 IS wanted more and got it, when Brandon Silver, a military family member, smoked a line shot over third base and into left field that drove in two more runs.

Ortiz then drove in Silver for the seventh and final run of the rally to take a commanding 10-1 lead.

The 15 CPTS got four runs in the bottom of the third, with the big hit coming off the bat of 1st Lt. Jordan Edwards, who singled with the bases loaded to drive in the first two runs of the inning.

However, the bats of the 324 IS/392 IS remained hot for the rest of the game, as the team went to score two times in fourth, three times in the fifth and one more time in its final at-bat to win by 10 runs.

Hinds said that because the 324 IS/392 IS are loaded with new players, the team has mainly focused on hitting during practice.

While that certainly paid off, the team’s fielding wasn’t too shabby either, in giving Hinds all the support she needed to throw the complete game win.

“We have a good shot, I’m really excited,” she said. “This year, we have a good amount of people and everybody gets along. That’s what I like. We have fun while we’re playing.