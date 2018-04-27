Blue Star Families deliver joy, books to Joint Base

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 27, 2018

Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman

15th Wing Public Affairs

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child (MOMC) by the Department of Defense Education Activity. To celebrate our joint team’s families, this year Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) teamed up with Blue Star Families to bring the Books on Bases event to Hawaii April 13.

“This is our third year teaming up with Blue Star Families and I’m excited for the turnout we had,” said Senior Airman Michael Reeves, 15th Wing broadcast journalist.

“These books were a small token for us to show our appreciation to children for the sacrifices they make on our behalf.”

The free event hosted by the 15th Wing, provided more than 600 books to military families across JBPHH.

“As military members we spend a majority of our time away from our families,” Reeves added.

“It’s important to make the most of the few hours we have in the evenings, and I can’t think of a better way of making those hours count than reading at night with my son.”

The MOMC is a way to celebrate the unique aspects of being a military child that most children outside the military may never have to face, such as extended family separations, frequent moves, and the stress of deployments.

According to Defense Media Activity, the average child in a military family will move six to nine times during a school career, three times more frequently than non-military families.

“Everything we go through can be tough,” Reeves said.

“The deployments, temporary duty assignments, exercises, and training can be a heavy burden on any military member. Growing up as a military child and now having one, I know the stress that can have on a family.”

While the MOMC acknowledges the changes military children go through, it also highlights the importance of the support systems in place for military families.

JBPHH has several programs to help children and their families adjust to changes.

From clinical counseling to the Families OverComing Under Stress program there are several avenues to choose from to meet each family’s needs.

For more information about JBPHH Family Support programs visit https://www.greatlifehawaii.com/programs/f166d033-c7be-40d7-b059-573293e7fec2.